I know it's not Throwback Thursday, but can we take a moment to revisit the drama of the almost-released Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner fragrance collab? The lip-shaped perfume bottles were all over social media in April 2019, and then out of nowhere, they were wiped from both sisters' social media accounts, and fans swore they'd lost the chance to smell the scents IRL for good. However, the KKW Fragrance x Kylie Perfume's new drop date has been announced, and it looks like we'll be getting our collab after all.

Didn't follow the story the first time around? Allow me to spill the tea. Back in April, KKW Fragrance announced a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner, complete with lip-shaped bottles in nude, red, and pink, designed as an homage to her iconic Kylie Lip Kits. A genius idea! But unfortunately, one that never came to fruition. After mere days of promotion, all signs of the perfume were pulled from the Internet, and fans bombarded the sisters with comments all asking the same question: "What happened to the collab?"

Kim finally spoke up about the drama a few days later, and claimed the collab was put on hold due to the bottles not passing durability tests:

A bummer, but the honesty was respectable! I was genuinely surprised such savvy businesswomen would promote a product before it had passed such inspections, but alas. Nobody's perfect!

After this, the perfume went unmentioned for for over three months. And then suddenly, there it was, back on my Instagram feed:

"You thought we forgot about you??? KKW X KYLIE perfume coming August 23rd!!!! Check the @kkwfragrance page for more details 💋💋💋" Kardashian captioned what appeared to be a late-night snap of the duo, both rocking eyeshadow and skintight jumpsuits. Jenner is flipping the bird, because why the heck not. It's a low-key iconic photo, I can't lie.

For the record, I'm not saying I like these oddly silhouetted one-pieces, but if anyone can pull them off, it's these two:

All's well that ends well, right? Not so fast. As far as we know, Kardashian's caption confirms an August 23 launch date — however, it also says to check the KKW Fragrance Instagram for more info, and there's neither a single post nor story regarding the collab. There's also no mention of it on the KKW Fragrance website or on Kylie's social media. What gives?

Maybe I'm overthinking it, but I'm starting to wonder if I'll ever be able to get my hands on these beauties:

KKW Fragrance

So, is the August launch date for real this time? I really, really hope so. KKW Fragrance does appear to have a very planned-out, color-coded grid on Instagram, so perhaps they're waiting to finish up a string of pre-planned neutral posts before hitting us with all the bright, bold Kylie x KKW content? I'm keeping my fingers crossed, because TBH, I've never wanted to flatlay a perfume bottle so badly. Kim and Kylie, please don't let me down!