'The Kissing Booth 2's Soundtrack Is Honestly So Nostalgic

By Rachel Varina

Whether you're longing for kisses at a school carnival or just lusting over Jacob Elordi, the The Kissing Booth 2 has it all. The feel-good plot and relatable growing pains are one thing, but it's the music that really sets the underlaying vibe of the Netflix rom-com. When you pull your eyes away from the dreamboats that make up the cast, you'll realize The Kissing Booth 2's soundtrack is exactly what your summertime playlist is lacking.

While you might have been too distracted the first watch to realize how bangin' the music is, it makes total sense the soundtrack would be on point. Following best friends Elle Evans (Joey King) and Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) as they navigate senior year, relationships, and future plans, the second movie gives off bittersweet, nostalgic vibes that will make you want to call up your high school besties and gossip about graduation.

Even though fans might not be able to step up to a kissing booth this summer, the soundtrack is the perfect way to soak up some of that romantic, feel-good energy. Blast it while lounging at the beach, chilling on your balcony, or trying to dance like Joey King.

If you're ready for the end-all be-all eternal summer playlist, here's a list of the songs played throughout The Kissing Booth 2:

  1. "Lost in The Wild" by WALK THE MOON
  2. "More" by The Eiffels
  3. "Only One" by Reem
  4. "Come & Get It" by The Unknown
  5. "The Best" by Royal Teeth
  6. "Be Together" by NI-NI
  7. "Higher" by Reem
  8. "Pause" by Tony K
  9. "Bust A Movie" by Young MC
  10. "Get to Know Me" by Tony K
  11. "Run" by Vampire Weekend
  12. "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys
  13. "Emotional Hard Drive" by Ishi
  14. "Move To The Beat" by Ben Gidsjoy
  15. "Ashes" by Tony K
  16. "Wonderlust" by Will Post
  17. "Fantasy Friend Forever" by The Asteroids Galaxy Tour
  18. "Summer House" by Gold Motel
  19. "Girl" by Cayucas
  20. "A Summer Thing" by Cayucas
  21. "What I Like About You" by The Romantics
  22. "Holding On" by Tony K
  23. "Batman, Wolfman, Frankenstein or Dracula" by The Diamonds
  24. "Just Our Style" by Wayfarers
  25. "Die Alone" by Tony K
  26. "We're On The Run" by Gold Motel
  27. "Say Yeah!" by Shapes Of Race Cars
  28. "Heart Attack" by The Asteroids Galaxy Tour
  29. "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations
  30. "Not Alone" by Tony K
  31. "Close To Me" - Closer Mix by The Cure, Paul Oakland
  32. "Big Talk" by Conway
  33. "New Direction" by Black Lips
  34. "Only One" by Reem
  35. "Swimming in Stars" by Wayfarers
  36. "The Modern Life" by MARKS
  37. "Twist Shake Shout" by Best of Friends
  38. "Higher" by Reem
  39. 'Young At Heart (feat. The Rondo Brothers)" by Tim Myers
  40. "Like I Needed" by Rogue Wave
  41. "My Baby Loves Lovin" by White Plains

Though there's no news on a third movie yet, here's to hoping Netflix brings the cast of The Kissing Both together again for more dances, make-outs, and awesome music.

The Kissing Booth 2 is now streaming on Netflix.