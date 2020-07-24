'The Kissing Booth 2's Soundtrack Is Honestly So Nostalgic

Whether you're longing for kisses at a school carnival or just lusting over Jacob Elordi, the The Kissing Booth 2 has it all. The feel-good plot and relatable growing pains are one thing, but it's the music that really sets the underlaying vibe of the Netflix rom-com. When you pull your eyes away from the dreamboats that make up the cast, you'll realize The Kissing Booth 2's soundtrack is exactly what your summertime playlist is lacking.

While you might have been too distracted the first watch to realize how bangin' the music is, it makes total sense the soundtrack would be on point. Following best friends Elle Evans (Joey King) and Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) as they navigate senior year, relationships, and future plans, the second movie gives off bittersweet, nostalgic vibes that will make you want to call up your high school besties and gossip about graduation.

Even though fans might not be able to step up to a kissing booth this summer, the soundtrack is the perfect way to soak up some of that romantic, feel-good energy. Blast it while lounging at the beach, chilling on your balcony, or trying to dance like Joey King.

If you're ready for the end-all be-all eternal summer playlist, here's a list of the songs played throughout The Kissing Booth 2:

"Lost in The Wild" by WALK THE MOON "More" by The Eiffels "Only One" by Reem "Come & Get It" by The Unknown "The Best" by Royal Teeth "Be Together" by NI-NI "Higher" by Reem "Pause" by Tony K "Bust A Movie" by Young MC "Get to Know Me" by Tony K "Run" by Vampire Weekend "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys "Emotional Hard Drive" by Ishi "Move To The Beat" by Ben Gidsjoy "Ashes" by Tony K "Wonderlust" by Will Post "Fantasy Friend Forever" by The Asteroids Galaxy Tour "Summer House" by Gold Motel "Girl" by Cayucas "A Summer Thing" by Cayucas "What I Like About You" by The Romantics "Holding On" by Tony K "Batman, Wolfman, Frankenstein or Dracula" by The Diamonds "Just Our Style" by Wayfarers "Die Alone" by Tony K "We're On The Run" by Gold Motel "Say Yeah!" by Shapes Of Race Cars "Heart Attack" by The Asteroids Galaxy Tour "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations "Not Alone" by Tony K "Close To Me" - Closer Mix by The Cure, Paul Oakland "Big Talk" by Conway "New Direction" by Black Lips "Only One" by Reem "Swimming in Stars" by Wayfarers "The Modern Life" by MARKS "Twist Shake Shout" by Best of Friends "Higher" by Reem 'Young At Heart (feat. The Rondo Brothers)" by Tim Myers "Like I Needed" by Rogue Wave "My Baby Loves Lovin" by White Plains

Though there's no news on a third movie yet, here's to hoping Netflix brings the cast of The Kissing Both together again for more dances, make-outs, and awesome music.

The Kissing Booth 2 is now streaming on Netflix.