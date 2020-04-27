The 'Killing Eve' Season 3, Episode 4 Promo Is All About Choices, Really Bad Choices

Killing Eve has always brought frenetic energy to the genre of spy vs. spy, but this season has veered so sharply from end to end, it's threatened to go off the rails at times. So far, the double-decker madness hasn't rolled off the road yet. But with both Villanelle and Eve in London together, how long until the city explodes from the sheer magnetism? The Killing Eve Season 3, Episode 4 promo once again hints that the explosions will be near and far, as Villanelle's handler Dasha attempts to contain her charge, while Eve charges headlong towards danger. Warning: Spoilers for Killing Eve Season 3 follow.

Last week's episode of Killing Eve brought Eve and Villanelle together for the first time since the end of Season 2. It was exactly as wild as fans could have hoped, with Even attacking Villanelle full-on on the top level of a moving double-decker bus. But, as always, Villanelle had the upper hand, and soon had headbutted her charge, giving both of them a black eye.

So why didn't Villanelle kill Eve on sight? Simple: That wasn't the assigned target. Instead, Villanelle brazenly walked right up to the car with Eve's boss Carolyn in it and shot the Russian spy MI-6 had just picked up for questioning before a single bean was spilled.

Where do things go from here? Off the roof.

This week's episode is entitled "Still Got It." And like the trailer, the synopsis is all about the choices everyone makes. In fact:

Choices. It's all about choices.

In case you might be worried about what just went off the roof and the bad choices that lead to it, don't worry. It was just a cake — Eve's birthday cake, to be specific.

But who is sending Eve a birthday cake? Let's just say that the shape of the cake is a dead giveaway.

Pity, that was probably a very delicious cake.

The double-decker bus cake, that is, not the one Villanelle is trying to bake at home. I know, baking is like the big new trend right now. But Villanelle isn't one for domestic hobbies, not unless they're the kind designed to kill people anyway.

It's about choices, people. Stick to making choices of doing what you're good at. Otherwise, it's all bad choices, all the way down.