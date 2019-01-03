The 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Premiere Date Is Closer Than Fans Realize

Sandra Oh is having a fantastic career renaissance. Her hit series Killing Eve has broken barriers for Asian-American actresses, as she's scored Best Actress nominations from multiple channels. Her comedy credibility also took a significant jump when she and Andy Samberg appeared together as Emmy presenters, leading to a gig as Golden Globe hosts. Now she's rolling into 2019 with an announcement of the Killing Eve Season 2 premiere date, promising both the hilarity and detective work is coming back just when viewers need it most.

Killing Eve will return to BBC America on April 7. This is an essential point in the entertainment calendar for comedy. For those who have not been keeping track, April is not shaping up to be a month full of laughter and light. First, Game of Thrones is supposed to return, though no one knows quite when in April it will be. But whenever it does, fan favorites are almost assuredly going to start dropping like flies on screen in the face of the Night King's Army of the Dead. And if this weren't enough Avengers: Endgame will slam into theaters on April 26, with most fearing to most for at least Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, if not Iron Man Tony Stark.

With so much doom and gloom in April, there's only one antidote.

BBC America

More Eve vs. Villanelle. And that's just what fans will get, according to the press release.

Killing Eve will return for its highly-anticipated second season on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their critically-acclaimed performances as Eve (Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Comer) in this story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act. Beginning just after the end of the final episode of Season 1, Villanelle has disappeared, and Eve is left reeling, having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does… but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.

The press release isn't kidding about the show picking up right where Season 1 left off either. According to Sarah Barnett, the President of AMC Entertainment Networks, who owns BBC America, the show picks up "exactly 36 heart-thumping seconds after the events of the season finale."

BBC America

Along with Oh as Eve and Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Fiona Shaw also returns as Eve's boss, Carolyn Martens. (Or ex-boss, really. Well, sort of. It's complicated.) There are also newcomers to the cast, with Nina Sosanya (Good Omens) and Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches) filling in some of the series regular roles left vacant by last season's body count. Plus the new season will guest star a few names fans of British TV will recognize including Julian Barratt, who was part of The Mighty Boosh along with The Great British Baking Show's Noel Fielding, as well as Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Indian Summers) and Shannon Tarbet (Colette).

Killing Eve Season 2 premieres on BBC America on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET.