Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas aren't letting their busy schedules stand in the way of entertaining their social media followers. Nick and Joe caught the attention of millions on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 13, when they recreated an iconic 2008 scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians — including Kim and Khloé Kardashian. The Kardashians' reaction to Nick and Joe Jonas recreating a 'KUWTK' fight is hilarious.

Nick and Joe used TikTok to put their acting chops to good use when they tackled an argument between Kim and Khloé that left Rob Kardashian trying to keep the peace. Fans will recall the blowout fight where Kim was so upset with Khloé that she legit whacked her with her purse multiple times, and even once with her fist. The argument left Kim in tears as she stormed out of the room, while Khloé and Kourtney continued to eat their lunch.

In the short clip, Joe played his best Kim, while Nick took on the role of Khloé. Joe dramatically stormed into a room where Nick was sitting, mouthing, "Don't be f*cking rude! I swear to god, don't be f*cking rude... I'll f*cking hurt you. Don't do that," as he attacked him with a handbag.

Kevin also got in on the fun, walking past the camera at one point mouthing, "Oh, my god."

The clip quickly caught the attention of Kim and Khloé who were equally impressed with Joe and Nick's parody of the iconic moment. Kim retweeted the video and wrote, "OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!"

Khloé also shared the video and tweeted, "I couldn’t love you guys any more!! Killed it!" Watch the original clip below.

reality tv brawls on YouTube

Now check out Nick and Joe's spot-on performance.

Kim and Khloé weren't the only famous Jonas Brother friends to crack up at the clip. "Lmfaoooooo," Hailey Baldwin commented, while Priyanka Chopra simply wrote, "Gold."

The brothers absolutely nailed the video, and have officially gained me as a TikTok follower because of it.