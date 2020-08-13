Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

There was a time when Larsa Pippen was practically family to the Kardashians. She was especially close with Kim and Kourtney, vacationing with them often and being their shoulder to lean on during Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But eagle-eyed fans have noticed the KarJenners and Larsa have recently distanced from one another. The friends, who once posted BFF selfies constantly, haven't been photographed together in months, and they even unfollowed each other on Instagram. While it's unclear where they stand today, the Kardashians and Larsa Pippen's quotes about each other through the years make the fact they're seemingly growing apart all the more shocking.

It was the Kardashians' absence at Larsa's 46th birthday party in July that set off speculation among fans that something was up between the old friends. That's when super-sleuth fans noticed all of the members of the KarJenner family had hit the unfollow button on Larsa's Instagram page and vice versa. Both parties have remained mum about what (if anything) went down between them, but Pippen did share one message addressing the situation.

On July 22, she took to IG stories, writing, "I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life." Her statement didn't confirm any drama, but it certainly didn't deny it either. To fans, it was solid evidence.

Before all this, there was hardly ever a ripple in the Kardashians' seemingly perfect friendship with Larsa. Just check out their gushy quotes about each other over the years.

January 2014: Larsa Was Kim's Go-To For Parenting Advice

In 2014, Kim dropped the first hint she and Larsa had become majorly close. In one of her blog posts, she gushed about how Larsa was a fount of wisdom when it came to raising kids since Larsa is mother to four children, Sophia, Preston, Justin, and Scotty. “I always call my friend Larsa Pippen for parenting advice!” she said.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

July 2015: They Celebrate Each Other's Major Moments

When Larsa's birthday rolled around in July, Kim celebrated by praising her friend's authenticity. "Missing my birthday boo @larsapippen happy birthday to the realist [sic] person I know! I know your bday was yesterday lol."

July 2016: They Inspire Each Other

A year later, Larsa was blessed with warm wishes again from the Kardashian family when Kim posted her sweetest message to Larsa yet. "Happy Birthday to one of my best friends @larsapippen," Kim wrote on Instagram in honor of her friend's 44th birthday. "You inspire me to do it all! Mom, wife, best friend & hottest Milf I know! I love you!!!!"

By this time, Larsa had become close with the entire Kardashian family, and Kourtney sent her IG love as well. "Happy birthday to my fly as hell boo! I am so happy I got to celebrate with you today and for the past two weeks lol. I love you so much!" she wrote.

October 2018: They Make Each Other Proud

When their friendship was at its best, Kim and Larsa never let the important days slip by without celebrating. In honor of Kim's 38th birthday, Larsa had the kindest things to say about her. “Hbd boo you’re an amazing friend, entrepreneur, and mom I’m so proud of you!!!! Love u till the end,” she captioned her Instagram post.

April 2019: Larsa Kept Tabs On All The Sisters

Larsa became such a big part of the Kardashians' life that media outlets knew she was always a solid source for intel. In April 2019, Us Weekly asked Larsa for an update on Khloé's well-being following her drama with Tristan Thompson, which Larsa was happy to provide. She revealed Koko was doing "great," adding she was "amazing."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

July 2019: Larsa Had The Kardashian Sisters' Backs

Larsa spoke out about Tristan Thompson's February 2019 cheating scandal when chatting with Jason Lee on his podcast, Hollywood Unlocked UNCENSORED. During the interview, Larsa revealed she was one of the first to know about the NBA player's infidelity.

"I called Kim. She didn't believe me," she said. "She was like, 'No way. There's no way.' Then, we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, 'Yeah, I believe it.'"

October 2019: Larsa Expected To Be Friends For Life

When Kim turned 39, Larsa showered her with birthday love per usual. "Happy bday boo bear!! I love you so much, we’ve been thru everything together. You’re my Bestie for life❤️. The best is yet to come," she wrote under an IG mirror selfie with her friend.

That same month, in a Season 17 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian, Larsa got caught up in an ugly spat with Kourtney and several of her friends on a trip to Turks & Caicos. During a night out, Larsa got combative when speaking with another one of Kourtney's friends, and Kourtney called her out.

"Larsa is being really stubborn," Kourt told the cameras. "I normally just wouldn’t keep going, I’m so not in the mood for confrontation, but I don’t want Larsa to think it’s OK to talk to my friends that way."

Later in the episode, Kourtney told Larsa they might be in "different places" in their lives, but praised her for understanding where she was coming from. "Even if we're at different places in our lives, she'll still always be one of my best friends," Kourtney said.

By November, Larsa and Kourtney had patched things up and were posting photos together, so it seemed they were A-OK prior to their mid-2020 drama.

December 2019: Larsa Admires Kimye's Relationship

Larsa admires not only Kim, but also the relationship she has with her husband. Larsa praised Kanye West and Kim's bond during a Dec. 5 interview with Us Weekly.

“They’re the same person,” Larsa said. "They’re both hardworking. They’re lovers. They love each other. They’re best friends and I feel like in today’s world, you almost have to be with your best friend. It’s the only thing that lasts. … I feel like that’s what I’m looking for, a best friend.”

Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After 2019 wrapped, Larsa and the Kardashians were noticeably quiet about their friendship. While the ladies' past quotes have a lot of love packed into every word, these days, their silence speaks volumes.