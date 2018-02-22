The Kardashian's Calvin Klein Ad Was Recreated By Plus Size Models & It's Jaw-Dropping

The Kardashian-Jenner family has an epic body of work (and epic bodies) but they don't necessarily represent every beautiful form and body out there. When the Kardashian's Calvin Klein Ad came out, the world had a collective freak out over their beauty, but now it's time to talk about the ad in a different light.

The Kardashian's Calvin Klein ad first made headlines because the sisters don't often pose for photos all together unless it's for a Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo. Next it was because everyone was talking about how Kylie Jenner was clearly covering her pregnant belly in the photos, and then because Khloe Kardashian admitted to being pregnant in them. But now, it's because people outside of the fam entirely have recreated it.

Plus size model Diana Sirokai has made a name for herself by recreating photos and ad campaigns originally starring other models. Sirokai went nude as Gigi Hadid's Stuart Weitzman ad, and posed as Kim Kardashian in her white bathing suit. Most recently, Sirokai and three of her friends stripped down to their underwear to remake the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' Calvin Klein underwear ad. The resulting photos are so gorgeous I had to do a double-take before realizing they weren't part of the official ad itself.

Sirokai posted this photo on her Instagram alongside the Kardashian's original photo to show the comparison and to emphasize how both photos are equally beautiful. Sirokai wrote,

#OurBodies @calvinklein #SorryKylieWentToGiveBirth 😃 💕 We also deserve to feel sexy in our underwear!! @calvinklein 📸 @photo_karizza Thank You to our lovely photographer who appreciates curvy bodies and loves to work with us! Karizza has also inspired me with her artistic ways of working together and the love she has for Plus Size Photography 💕 Also huge Thank You to all the girls for making this happen! @tammybnyc @daisy_christina @denisemmercedes And Thanks to the Kardashians, Jenners, They look amazing! 💕

Sirokai is only 21 years old but she's already rewriting the fashion world rules.

Sirokai posted this powerful photo as well, captioning it simply, "#CurvesForKlein @calvinklein." The models are, from left, Tammy Bove, Diana Sirokai, Daisy Christina, and Denise Mercedes.

Bove posted the photos as well and wrote, "Thank you to the Kardashians/Jenners for the inspiration 💅🏻 💝." The models are clear to not body shame the famous sisters, but to promote other, equally gorgeous body shapes alongside them. Bove also wrote, "I want all women to feel empowered!"

Model Daisy Christina included a behind the scenes shot of herself, "Just me... without professional cameras and lighting. 💁🏻‍♀️ #justme #nophotoshop #model #curvymodel #plussizemodel." Christina wanted to show her true self before any editing.

Sirokai spoke to Mic about her impetus for creating these photos,

As soon as I saw the campaign, I knew I had to recreate it. The Kardashian-Jenners are one of the biggest influences in today’s media and I always felt inspired by them, but never felt like I could be as beautiful or sexy like them. When I gained my self-confidence, this thought no longer existed. I would like to show women that yes, they are amazing, but so are you! I hope these recreations will change the fashion world and [that] brands like Calvin Klein will use different type of models for their campaigns. We need it!"

A commenter on Mercedes' photo asked where they got the plus size underwear, and the model pointed out, "They don’t have them in plus sizes. They just go up to extra large but they have really good stretch."

These four models fit into the available sizes and look d*mn good in them, but not everyone can. Aside from showing off their amazing figures next to the Kardashian's, these girls are making an important plea to Calvin Klein to sell more inclusive sizes because everyone deserves to feel beautiful and included.