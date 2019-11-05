Life is good for Kris Jenner, who just turned 64. The accomplished momager seems to have the world in the palm of her hands, and has raised children who simply adore her. The Kardashians' 2019 birthday tributes to Kris Jenner are absolutely heartwarming and are proof that the sisters look up to, and love their mom.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were the first famous siblings to publicly wish Jenner a happy birthday, and they didn't disappoint. "Mommy!!!! It's your birthday!!!!!!!" Khloé captioned one Instagram Story, which was followed by more than a dozen photos and videos of Jenner.

The Revenge Body host's tribute to Jenner showcased some of their most memorable family times, not to mention a variety of hilarious moments from past Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes. Remember the time Kim Kardashian was scolded by Jenner for snapping selfies ahead of Khloé's brief stint in prison? Yep, even that was included. Khloé later expressed her gratitude for Jenner in an emotional post.

"Happy beautiful birthday mommy!!" she captioned the post. "We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make life perfect! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I could do anything at any time." And the gushing about her mom went on and on.

Kourtney, meanwhile, used snaps of Jenner singing as she paid homage to her mama. "Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included)," the eldest Kardashian sister gushed. In the short videos, Jenner can be heard attempting to rap Kanye West‘s song “Mercy."

Kim, for her part, shared a photo of Jenner planting a kiss on her forehead with a lengthy caption in honor of the joyous occasion. The SKIMS founder also added a second pic of the mom-and-daughter duo snuggling together on a couch.

"Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special," the KKW Beauty founder wrote. "You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!"

Kim's post appeared to tug at Jenner's heartstrings, as she replied, "I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!"

Kendall Jenner threw it way back for Kris' big day. The model shared two intimate pics of Kris holding her as a newborn. "Happy Birthday momma," she shared alongside the photos.

Cheers to many more years, Kris!