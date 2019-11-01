The Kardashian-Wests' Family Flintstones Costume Has A Funny Backstory

The Kardashians always manage to out-do themselves every Halloween, and I just have one question: How? I can barely muster up the energy to put on my played-out witch costume every year, much less think of a brand new, genius idea to top it. Then you have the Kardashians who, on top of coming up with über-creative looks without fail, also do intense photo shoots that look like they took so much work to pull off. And as it turns out, they do. Take this year's addition to the Kardashian-Wests' Halloween history books, for example. They came together to pull off one epic group costume: the Flintstones. And while the final product looks picture-perfect, know that it wasn't easy to get there. The Kardashian-West's family Flintstones costume has a funny backstory and it involves the kids.

On Nov. 1, Kardashian shared a picture of her family dressed as the Flintstones. Technically, they dressed like the Flintstones and the Rubbles, but you get the point. Kardashian was Betty, North was Wilma, Chicago was Pebbles, Saint was Fred, and Psalm was Bamm-Bamm. Hmmm... what about Kanye West? Where was he? Well, he dressed as Dino. You know, the big purple dinosaur on the right? At first glance, I thought that was just a statue. Please forgive me, Kanye. But, to be fair, West doesn't make many appearances on Kardashian's Instagram and his face is literally not even in the picture.

Apparently, I wasn't the only one fooled by the Dino costume because Kardashian revealed Chicago didn't know it was West underneath there, either.

Kardashian captioned the photo,

This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!

I knew something didn't look quite right in this photo! Chi is totally photoshopped in (and not even particularly well, lol). Must be nice to have an editor on hand to edit your toddler into family photos. Luckily, the rest of the West children weren't spooked by their dino-Dad.

Kardashian went on to share a close-up photo of herself and North. FYI, Betty and Wilma are BFFs, so that makes their costumes even cuter.

Next up, Kardashian shared a stunning portrait of North, along with the caption, "Yabba Dabba Doo!" If you swipe through, you'll see cute pictures of North and Saint. Peep Saint's wig that mimics Fred's "messy" hair because it's peak adorable. The Kardashian-Wests definitely nailed it!

It would be hilarious if West tried to take pictures with Chicago solo (or would that be cruel and unusual punishment? It's hard to tell).