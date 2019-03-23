If you want to keep up with the Kardashians, you might want to head to your nearest lemonade stand. On Friday, March 22, the youngest members of the Kardashian family flexed their entrepreneurial skills and showed us that when life gives you lemons, you sell Yeezys by setting up stands vending limited-edition Yeezy sneakers all around the country. What made the Kardashian-West family's Yeezy "lemonade stand" even more meaningful was that all proceeds are going to support a great cause that hits close to home for them, and the photos and videos from the event will melt your heart.

On Friday, the Kardashian-West clan had a surprise for anyone feeling thirsty for some limited-edition Yeezys. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share several videos of her daughter North West and Penelope Disick hard at work putting together and painting a special Yeezy lemonade stand in Hidden Hills with the help of Kanye West.

"Today Kanye and Adidas partnered with families across America to create homemade pop-up lemonade stands stocked with limited pairs of the unreleased Yeezy boost 700 v2 'Geode,'" Kardashian explained in her Instagram Story about the idea behind the project.

In addition to their station in Hidden Hills, the brand "selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect with communities throughout the country," the KKW Beauty mogul continued. "All proceeds made via the stands will be donated directly to the National Alliance on Mental Health, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness."

According to the reality star's posts, each pair of limited-edition kicks will be sold for $300 at stands run by other families in Indiana, Texas, Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota "in the continued spirit of bringing people and families together."

Unfortunately, North, Penelope, and the rest of the KarJenner kids couldn't be in two places at once, so fans had to visit the Hidden Hills location to meet the newest generation of Kardashians in person and snag one of these unreleased Yeezys.

While North seemed to be running the project, her younger siblings Saint and Chicago also made an appearance — although Saint hilariously let his mom know that he'd rather have other plans.

"I'm not going to the lemonade stand," the 3-year-old could be heard telling Kardashian in one video. "I'm going to Target."

Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance along with baby True, and she took to Instagram to share some photos and videos from the event.

"Proud to be a witness," she wrote.

It's a meaningful collaboration for West, who's been open about his struggles with mental illness in the past.

Back in December 2018, the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker reflected on living with mental illness while calling out Ariana Grande for using him to "promote a song" amidst his Twitter feud with Drake. Elite Daily reached out to West's and Grande's teams for comment at the time, but did not immediately hear back.

"No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful," he wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, he continued:

I am able to experience first hand how people who have mental health issues get written off by society. I don’t blame people for not knowing how to handle this that said we as a society will learn together.

He concluded, "I love that we are de-stigmatizing mental health."

Unfortunately, it looks like the Yeezy lemonade stand was a one-day event, but you can always donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness if this is a cause that speaks to you. In the meantime, Yeezy fans can look forward to the official launch of the Yeezy boost 700 v2 'Geode' sneakers soon.