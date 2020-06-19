Ready or not, eclipse season is officially upon you, and in astrology, an eclipse signifies dramatic and unexpected change. Taking place roughly every six months, eclipse season marks the beginning of a brand new chapter. More often than not, this chapter takes you in a direction you weren't prepared to take. Luckily, an eclipse also brings forth your ultimate destiny, so you might as well trust in the uncomfortable process. Even though you might feel shocked by what's in store, the June 2020 solar eclipse will be the best for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces — and for them, the experience might be incredibly beautiful.

Landing in sensitive, protective, and homebody Cancer on June 21 at 2:41 a.m. ET, this new moon/solar eclipse will highlight the contents of your heart and turn your intuition on high alert. Cancer has everything to do with family, private life, comfort, and emotional nurturing. Expect changes in your life related to these themes. While eclipses are not known for arriving gracefully and with ease, you might welcome this one with open arms. Even the best changes often throw you for a loop at first, so brace yourself for impact.

Squaring off with both disorienting Neptune and aggressive Mars, this new moon might leave you feeling vulnerable, conflicted, and staggered, but keep in mind the intensity of the news is a testament to the powerful affect it will have on your life's journey.

However, you can take a deep breath if you were born under any of the following zodiac signs. Here's why:

Taurus: You're Seeing The Truth For What It Is

You're learning things so quickly that it's making your head spin. However, as the truth makes itself clear, more opportunities will sprout before you and the best path to take will soon become clear. Pay attention to what you hear and be mindful of what you say, as it has the power to shake the course of your life for a long time to come. Whatever you do, make sure you engage in meaningful conversations that challenge the status quo.

Virgo: You're Connecting With The Rest Of The World

You're feeling inspired to form connections with people who truly "get" you. In fact, you may even feel as though you're ready to part ways with a group or community you no longer vibe with. You're growing, expanding your awareness, and feeling inspired to make the world a better place. You can't do it alone, because you need a team who's on the same page as you. Reach out to people who share your interests and concerns.

Scorpio: You're Feeling Ready For An Adventure

The same old routine and monotonous mentalities just won't cut it anymore. You want fresh experiences, spontaneity, and a reason for living. Rediscover the meaning of your life by opening your heart to decisions, outcomes, and paths you would not normally take. A transformative experience lies at the end of you letting go of your need for control and simply going with the flow. Let the words "carpe diem" guide you as you make your way.

Pisces: You're Inspired To Be Yourself

It's time to do away with your concern for what everyone else thinks of you because your authenticity, eccentricity, and beauty is way too powerful to be contained. Have the courage to express yourself creatively and without apology, because there is so much bursting inside of you and it has the power to transform your ability to enjoy life to the fullest. You're an artist and a romantic at heart. Never let anyone tell you otherwise.