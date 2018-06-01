Get ready for some major information, because this June 2018 horoscope for your love life has a lot in store for you. At the beginning of the month, Mercury's square with Neptune can lead to breakdowns in regards to communicating your needs. Restore clarity with your own needs and desires in order to clear up confusions that might arise between you and your lover.

On June 26, Mars will go retrograde. You might find yourself brimming with sexual tension. If you don't have an intimate partner at this time, a rigorous gym workout, a cold shower, and/or a new sex toy can assist with giving yourself the intimate care you need.

On June 28, the full moon will be in Capricorn. Dominated by Saturn retrograde, this lunar event will be an opportune time to break out of restricting and ultimately harmful relationship cycles. These themes will continue to be echoed for the next 9 months, with Chiron moving through Capricorn. Much healing is to be done in the areas of our chart that dictate how we spend emotional resources within relationships — and what resources we receive in return. A relationship is nothing without strong emotional investment. At the same time, trust has to be earned before that currency of love is shared with another. Be prepared to change the ways in which you have traditionally shown up for others, and let down the walls preventing others from showing up for you.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy With Mercury in your third house of communication, your perceptions will be extra sharp and the language you use to share them will be extra on point. If you end up hurting a partner's feelings, know that it's because they needed to have their feelings hurt to spark and growth. Expect a shift when the solstice on June 21 brings your dreams into your waking life.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy Your creative and sex drive will be at all time highs this month, with Venus, Mercury, and Mars all taking up residence in your first three houses. Expect to encounter obstacles from Saturn. Some barriers are meant to be broken; others are there to keep you contained. If you're feeling frustrated, look for cathartic release in the bedroom. Don't forget to bring the rope.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy Maybe it's not that people left you; maybe it's that you wanted to be left alone. With the Sun in opposition to Pluto in your relationship house on the 12th, you'll have the opportunity to shed old patterns that harmed previous partnerships. The past doesn't need to have bearing on the present, if you decide you're ready to start something new.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Giphy This month will be an odd mix of passion and restriction. Mars will inspire you to take action through the 23rd, meaning that you have the potential to initiate new partnerships and creative collaborations that could very well turn out romantic. At the same time Saturn will be generating a spirit of reflection; what work did you do over the last eight years to get to where you are now? What remains to be done for you to fully become the person you want to be?

Leo (June 21 — July 22) Giphy This month your relationships will have the space for you to fully express who you are, where you want to go, and what you want to make. Don't hold back with this energy. The more people you can share your passions with, the more people you have looking out for you. Be sure to set up boundaries so you don't give more than you want to give, or take more than you intended to take.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Giphy More and more opportunities will appear on your horizon as Jupiter rolls through your sign until September. Be sure that these good tidings don't overshadow the people who are already important figures in your life. Be realistic, stay flexible, and pour your love and sensitivity into your dearest friends. You might find that someone you never thought of romantically before becomes an important partnership.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Giphy This month your planetary ruler, Venus, will be going retrograde. This planetary shift will lead you to reevaluate old ways of approaching relationships. You have the tendency to want to sweep conflict under the rug, but this avoidance causes anger to blossom into resentment. Learn how to sit with your discomfort. You don't know what's best for anyone else besides yourself, and it's fine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Giphy This month will have you flooded with an almost unfamiliar optimism. Being pulled out of the underworld can be jarring; you might feel yourself blinking in this unfamiliar light. New people and places are bound to inspire you and give you different frameworks for creating the person you want to be. Give the people who have shown you love in the past their due. If you think you judged a former lover too harshly, it's never too late for a well-placed apology.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Giphy The healing asteroid Chiron in your second house of wealth and possessions has the potential to change how you approach status in your relationships. Socioeconomics can influence your lifestyle. Are your current social spheres really where you want to find a partner? Maybe it's not about how much somebody earns, but whether they are from a similar background of love as you are. Branching out will be good for your journey of self-discovery.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Giphy You are not responsible for anybody's happiness but your own. A history of codependence stems from you hiding from your demons behind somebody else's attachment issues. Chiron will be completing its transit of Capricorn for the next nine months, which means this is an opportune time to create a new relationship pattern that allows you to take full responsibility for what's yours, and release the baggage that never belonged to you in the first place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Giphy A summer love is on your horizon, but Neptune will be keeping the situation uncertain for now. Learn to have more fun with not knowing what's about to happen next. Too much certainty can activate your impulse to initiate revolutionary change. Channel this fickleness into creative projects that will give you the feeling of chaos you crave, without taking it out on anyone who is trying to get close to you.