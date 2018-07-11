It's no secret that I'm beauty-product obsessed, but that's just an occupational hazard of being an editor. I've discovered some of the most incredible face masks, body scrubs, and dry shampoos from being sent samples over the years. But testing new products is a completely different experience for the average consumer who don't have the opportunity to discover new products the way I do — that's where curated sets like the July Target Beauty Box come into play. Every month, Target puts together a sampling of some new products and classic staples for you to test, just like a seasoned beauty editor.

Although testing beauty products is my job, I love a good curated box. As a consumer, sure you can buy everything seperately in hopes that everything will be worth your hard-earned cash, but who has the budget for that? Luckily, you can get your hands on seven products for $7! That's a single dollar for every product, some of which are full size. I also love that you can have the best items selected for you. It's literally a full-time job for me to keep up on the latest launches, but Target does all the work so you don't have to. It's just so good!

So here's what you can expect to find in the Target Beauty Box ($7; Target) this July.

Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Gel Sheet Mask

Okay, this is one product that I've tried and love! If you're a sheet-mask junkie, this one is about to change everything you think you love about the paper masks. This one is made of a hydrogel sheet — it feels like jelly, it fuses to your skin for better product penetration, and it doesn't dry out as quickly as some paper options.

You'll love this one after a long stressful day. After you wash your face, lay in bed and throw this baby on. The Jelly Eye Sheet Face Mask targets the eye area to help you relax, sleep better and wake up with eyes that look awake and de-stressed.

Up&Up Ultra Vibrant Whitening Strips

If you love the Crest 3D White No Slip Whitestrips, you'll love these (for much less money). If you haven't tried either, Target has you covered. Because there's nothing that looks better with an impeccable face of makeup than a mouthful of pearly whites, you'll find a three-pack in the July beauty box. With enamel-safe ingredient and easy application, you'll look forward to whitening your smile after a long day at work. Use only once a day for 30 minutes for 10 days.

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Charcoal Body Scrub

Once you try a sample size of this body scrub, you'll be happy to invest in the full-size version. It exfoliates skin with a detoxifying cocktail of ingredients, including charcoal to absorb excess oil and impurities, African Black Soap to balance and draw out dirt from problem skin, and raw shea butter that moisturizes and soothes skin.

Tresemme Repair & Protect 7 Mask

I love a good hair mask and this one has biotin mixed right into the formula to strengthen breakage and treat split ends. If you're addicted to blowouts like I am, this is your saving grace.

Hask Monoi Coconut Dry Shampoo

Since washing and blow-drying your hair is such a chore, this coconut dry shampoo not only removes excess oils and allows you to skip a wash, it also extends the life of your blowout when you actually work up the energy to give yourself one. And it smells like summer!

Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub

If you don't already have a face scrub in your beauty routine, this exfoliator is about to change your skin for the better. It's packed with sea kelp super-nutrients to soften and detoxify, lemon peel and French green clay to deep clean skin without stripping away natural moisture. And, it's phthalate, paraben, sulfate, and cruelty free, plus, it's vegan too.

NIVEA Silk Mousse Body Wash Crème Moisture

Lastly, this mousse body wash gets you nice and clean, while also leaving skin feeling soft, silky and super moisturized.