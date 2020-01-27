On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Jo Bros had their three biggest fans cheering them on as they pulled off one very memorable Grammy Awards performance. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas made the annual awards show an opportunity for a "J Sister" reunion — and it's hard to tell which trio stole the show more. The Jonas wives' reactions to the Jonas Brothers' 2020 Grammys Performance were just as hype about the experience as you'd expect, and they didn't hesitate to show off their support.

On Sunday night, it's safe to say that the group delivered when they gave energetic live performances of some of their biggest hits, including their latest single, "What a Man Gotta Do." While the trio lost out to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the Pop/Duo Group Performance category for "Sucker," they still brought the energy when they finally took to the stage.

The Jonas Brothers' leading ladies were sitting front and center as the group performed their new song "Five More Minutes" and "What a Man Gotta Do" — and it's safe to say that they were the band's biggest fans during the energetic set. In addition to Chopra, Turner, and Jonas clapping along to the beat of the songs, shimmying in their seats, and dancing during the show, viewers got to see a sweet PDA moment when Kevin stole a kiss from Danielle while walking to the stage. Considering "What a Man Gotta Do" and "Five More Minutes" are all about getting locked down by their wives, it was a fitting tribute to the Jonas Brothers' relationships.

Needless to say, fans were shipping the whole situation and wishing that they could have seen the J Sisters make a surprise cameo.

ICYMI, the Jonas Brothers were giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited ahead of the big show. A few days earlier on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the "Sucker" hitmakers said that they were planning a stunt that no one would expect during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We have a very special performance lined up," Nick Jonas told DeGeneres at the time. "We don't want to give anything away, but we're playing the new song that just came out, and then we're doing something else which I don't think anyone's going to expect."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the group ultimately didn't end up winning anything at the Grammy Awards, it definitely looks like they're winning in the love department. Just last week, Chopra, Turner, and Jonas followed up their "Sucker" cameos by appearing in the band's latest music video for "What a Man Gotta Do" and recreating iconic scenes from movies like Grease, Risky Business, and Say Anything.

Only time will tell whether fans get to see the group's leading ladies starring in an upcoming music video, but I wouldn't be surprised if the J Sisters make an appearance in the visual accompaniment for "Five More Minutes."