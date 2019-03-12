The Jonas Brothers officially have their first No. 1 single. According to Billboard, the group's first release since their reunion has jumped to the top of the coveted Billboard Hot 100 list (dethroning Ariana Grande's "7 Rings"), and is also the No. 1-streamed track on all streaming services, according to Nielsen Music. And the Jonas Brothers' reactions to their first No. 1 single, "Sucker," is going to fill all of you Jonatics out there with so much pride.

"How can this be their first No. 1 single?!" you ask. Well, my boy band-loving friends, while they were, of course, hella popular when they were first together, they only ever had two songs in the Top 10 on the Billboard charts. The highest ranking the group ever reached was No. 5 with "Burnin' Up" in 2008, according to Billboard. "Tonight," which also debuted in 2008, reached No. 8. Their first entry on the chart ever was with their single "Year 3000, (holy sh*t, talk about a throwback), which debuted at No. 40.

So they finally have their first No. 1 single with "Sucker." I guess people are just a sucker for it! I'm sorry.

All of the Jo Bros tweeted about the honor. Nick Jonas tweeted on March 11,

AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on @billboard.

He followed that tweet up with a thank you to everyone who listened to the song, as well as the group's manager.

Thank you to every single person who downloaded, streamed and listened to #sucker. This still feels like a dream, and the best part is is that it’s just the beginning of this incredible new chapter. Thank you @Philymack we truly do have the best manager and team in the business!

Then he gave a shout out to the Jonatics in one final tweet.

Thank you @RepublicRecords for putting everything you had behind us. Thank you @RyanTedder & @FrankDukes for writing the perfect song for us to step back out with. All of our JONATICS! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without you!

Joe Jonas tweeted a very Joe video that showed him wearing a Star Wars mask and a Spider-Man mask. In the video, he said, "OMG. OMG. We're No. 1. I can't believe it. This is crazy. You guys are amazing, and I just want to punch something, and kick something. YEAH!"

His tweet read,

You guys are incredible. #1 debut on the @Billboard Hot 100?? Are you kidding me!? We are so grateful & love you guys so much. Thank you @republicrecords @ ryantedder @frankdukes @philymack & everyone else on our amazing team. Can you believe this is only the beginning?

Kevin Jonas also tweeted a video, but no Star Wars and Spider-Man masks were involved. He's driving a car in the almost minute-long video (not safe, Kev!) when he says, "I cannot believe it. Thank you so much to everyone that downloaded and has been streaming 'Sucker.' It feels really good to be back."

His tweet read,

Can’t thank you guys enough for all the love!! We’re so incredibly grateful for you guys. Thank you to @RepublicRecords @FrankDukes @RyanTedder @philymack and the rest of our incredible team! #1 Debut on the @Billboard Hot 100 LET’S GO!!!

He tweeted again about an hour later fangirling over one detail, in particular, relating to their No. 1 single.

According to Billboard, the Jonas Brothers have joined the ranks of Aerosmith as the only other music group in history to have a single debut at No. 1. Billboard's tweet said,

In the 60-year history of the #Hot100, only two songs have ever debuted at No. 1 by a duo/group: @Aerosmith "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" (1998) @jonasbrothers "Sucker" (2019)

Kevin, appropriately freaking out, tweeted,

This can’t be real life!! WHAT IS HAPPENING AHHHHHH!!!

Congrats on your first No. 1, my Jo Bro angel babies! Now go on tour. Now.