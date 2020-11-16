The Jonas Brothers are getting sentimental. During a holiday season unlike any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas debuted a touching new Christmas song that is near and dear to their hearts. Now, the men released a visual to go along with the tune that will melt your heart. The Jonas Brothers' "I Need You Christmas" video takes fans on an emotional journey.

Ahead of the song's release on Oct. 30, the Jonas Brothers shared a personal message to their fans on Instagram about why it felt right to drop the song in 2020. "With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to," the post read. "The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times."

The brothers added: "For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!"

Kevin, Joe, and Nick proved how much the holidays mean to them when they dropped the "I Need You Christmas" video on Monday, Nov. 16. In the visuals, photos from their childhood flood the screen and are as cute as can be.

It's not just never-before-seen photos from their childhood in the video, either. Gorgeous photos of Kevin and his wife, Danielle; Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner; and Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, also grace the screen. In some snaps, Nick and Joe can be seen as doting uncles alongside Kevin and Danielle's kids, proving just how close the Jonas fam is. Another memorable pic is one of the boys, their wives, and their in laws gathered around a giant table enjoying wine, food, and good company.

If you're looking for a reason to smile this season, just watch the three-and-a-half minute video above.