The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Took Over The Elite Daily Office & Shook Things Up

A lot has changed since Jersey Shore first aired on MTV in 2009. The cast's iconic poofs and extreme tans are things of the past; Snooki, Deena, JWoww, Ronnie, and Pauly D are now parents, Vinny is now the Keto Guido, The Situation is officially under construction, and Angelina is back in the gang. The show's revival series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, picked back up with Season 2 in July, and the cast reclaimed their status as reigning reality TV royalty. Although their lives are different now, the dramatic fights in the house and wild, partying nights in the club remain constant, and it's become hard to picture this group doing anything else. So when the Jersey Shore cast took over the Elite Daily office, we weren't quite sure what to expect.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" LaValle, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick barreled through the elevator doors and were immediately put to work. Vinny and Snooki manned the front desk while JWoww passed out mail. Angelina tackled the day's coffee duties and Ronnie caught up on some important reading. When it came time for a standard Elite Daily pitch meeting and — well, check out the video below for yourself and see how that went.

Bustle on YouTube

Aside from their obvious budding careers in digital media, the Jersey Shore cast has been pretty busy over the last few months. Along with the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, each cast member has a lot on their respective plates.

First thing's first: You're probably wondering *who* exactly is "too young" for Jenni? After filing for a divorce from Roger Mathews, JWoww revealed she's currently dating 24-year-old Zack Carpinello back in April. Age is just a number, people! In other family updates, Snooki and her husband Jionni welcomed baby number three on May 30. Baby Angelo James LaValle joins his 6-year-old brother Lorenzo and 4-year-old sister Giovanna.

As fans who watched the July 11 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation know, Mike Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison in the fall of 2018. The new Season 2 episodes chronicle the aftermath of his court date and, on a happier note, his wedding to Lauren Pesce.

But even though wedding bells are ringing, in the world of Jersey Shore: bromances > romances. The finale of Pauly D and Vinny's Double Shot At Love season aired on June 27, and despite having connections with a few women, both are currently still single.

Both Angelina and Ronnie have been staying out of the public eye as of late. Angelina just celebrated her two-year anniversary with fiancé Chris Larangeira, while Ronnie is enjoying life as a new father. Even Ronnie's tumultuous relationship with his baby mama Jen Harley has calmed down. Based on his social media, it seems like the two are successfully co-parenting their daughter, Ariana Sky.

Now that you're caught up, there's a lot more drama to look forward to on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2, airing at 8 p.m. ET, Thursdays on MTV.