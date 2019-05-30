Make room for a new juice head at the Jersey Shore, yo! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi welcomed baby number three on May 30 at 2:30 a.m. — and it's a baby boy, just like she told us all it would be! I'm so excited for this family of five, aren't you? I mean, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle's third baby has the cutest name. Are you ready? They're calling him Angelo James LaValle, and the little guy weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz.

"So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family!" Polizzi told People. "He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby. Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!"

Awwww! Even with her hands full, she sounds so excited!

So, you wanna see the little guy? Well, duh, of course you do! And lucky for us, Polizzi already hit up Instagram to share a picture of her new little babe, so here you go:

Lovin' the hat, my man! So, so cute!

Baby Angelo joins 6-year-old brother, Lorenzo, and 4-year-old sister, Giovanna. I just love the name Angelo, don't you? I wonder if they plan to call him Ang for short? Or AJ? Or Angel? Or Gelo? So many options!

Of course, we already knew Polizzi was planning to call the new addition Angelo, since she made the big reveal on Instagram back in mid-April when thanking her J. Shore roomie Deena Cortese for some baby gifts that just happened to have the adorable moniker printed on them.

Instagram/Nicole Polizzi

"Look what Deena got me!" Polizzi said at the time. "So you guys know the name, it’s gonna be Angelo."

The reality star followed that big reveal up with a sweet mirror selfie on Insta on April 11 that showed her mini-me kissing her belly.

Check it out:

"BIG MAWMA," Polizzi wrote in the caption. Then she confirmed the baby's name once again by tacking on the hashtags: #almosttime and #ANGELO.

In fact, Polizzi's posted a ton of mirror selfies that documented her pregnancy journey while at the same time giving us all a glimpse of her cool black-and-white checkerboard floor.

There was this one on April 30:

"Almost time to meet you, Nugget!" she wrote.

This one on May 7:

And this one on May 29 — as in, a day before little Angelo's arrival —which she captioned "Blue for baby Angelo 💙 #MAWMA":

Lookin' good, mawma!

Polizzi first shared that she was preggers with her third child back in November, when she posted a photo of her kids holding up her ultrasound pic on Instagram.

"What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving," she captioned the beautiful black and white shot.

The following month, Polizzi revealed that she was having a boy in a video posted to YouTube on Dec. 13.

Both Lorenzo and Gianna were featured in the vid, and when Snooki asked them whether they were hoping for a boy or a girl, they both yelled "a boy!" so it looks like it's time for fist pumps all around!

Nicole Polizzi on YouTube

Welcome to the world Angelo James!