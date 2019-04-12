DJ Pauly D did not find love on Jersey Shore or the recently revived Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but that is his main objective on his new MTV dating show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. In the show's two-hour premiere, Pauly D met a group of women competing for his heart... but did the show actually end in a love story for the hair-gelled guido or not? Anyone who tuned into the premiere is probably wondering is Pauly D single after Double Shot at Love or did he actually find love? Let's see what we can uncover.

Unfortunately, because pre-taped dating competitions like this know how to cover their bases, there does not seem to be any evidence of Pauly D currently dating any of the Double Shot at Love contestants. That does not mean that he isn't dating one of them, though — MTV would just make them hide the relationship until after the season is finished airing. There actually were some rumors about Pauly D potentially dating JWoww after her divorce last month — the two co-stars dated before all the way back in the first season of Jersey Shore — but those rumors were squashed almost as soon as they began.

So, by all accounts, Pauly D is supposedly unattached right now, which could also mean that he is hiding a relationship with the winner of Double Shot at Love. Thankfully, we can narrow down the options a bit more now that the two-part premiere episode has aired. Pauly D has already sent two contestants home: the suddenly weepy bartender Cate left of her own accord and then Pauly D kicked out Alli for looking too similar to his ex-girlfriend, Aubrey O'Day.

Although finding the standouts in Pauly D's group was less clear than in Vinny's, there were a few women who seemed to form a stronger bond with the DJ. Nikki, in particular, seems to be the frontrunner for Pauly D's heart after the premiere. Pauly D admitted he was immediately attracted to her, and he grew even closer to her during their one-on-one talk. He was impressed by how chill she was (especially among the ridiculousness of the other contestants), and she was the only one that he spoke to about his daughter, Amabella.

While Nikki seems to be Pauly D's frontrunner right now, there are a couple other contestants who stood out to him as well. He also mentioned being interested in Elle and Suzi after getting to know everyone, but Nikki seemed to be his deepest connection from the first night.

There is one wildcard contestant to watch out for also, though. Holly entered the house as part of Vinny's group of women, but she made it very clear that her ideal man is Pauly D. Now that the competition has opened up so that the contestants can pursue whichever man they choose, you can bet that Holly will try to get to know Pauly D a lot better.

Any one of these women could be dating Pauly D right now... or none of them could! We will only get a real answer as Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny continues airing Thursday nights on MTV.