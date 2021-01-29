Super Bowl commercials are arguably the most American of traditions. They take what is already the biggest U.S. sports event of the year and stuff it full of mini-entertainment moments, all in the service of selling products. For the ad industry, it is the de facto kick-off for year-long promotions to sell everything from cars to beer and snacks to consumers. But sometimes, the commercial introduces something that gets more attention than the subject of the actual ad. Case in point: The Jason Alexander hoodie in Tide's 2021 Super Bowl ad, which most viewers are far more curious about getting their hands on than everyday laundry detergent.

It's not the first time a made-up product has accidentally taken the internet by storm. The late, lamented website ThinkGeek was famous for dreaming up impossible products and advertising them on April Fool's Day, only for consumers to actually try to buy them. The most famous of these, the Star Wars-themed Tauntaun sleeping bag, actually went on to become a real product due to unending popular demand, as did a few others, like the Unicorn Meat.

As of now, it doesn't seem like Tide will put out a Jason Alexander hoodie due to popular demand. So, here are a few alternatives with similar vibes:

1. "Summer of George" Hoodie Based on the Seinfeld Season 8 finale, the "Summer of George" episode is when George gets fired from the Yankees and treats his severance as a three-month vacation. It's got all the attitude of Tide's Jason Alexander hoodie, but three times the laziness. "Summer of George" Hoodie $35 | TheMarineBiologist via TeePublic See at TeePublic S-4X

2. "George Gore-Tex" Hoodie George's Gore-Tex coat was instantly iconic when Jason Alexander wore it in Seinfeld's fifth season. It's also perfect winter weather wear for the Super Bowl, since February is so cold. "George Gore-Tex" Hoodie $36 | Redbubble See on Redbubble XS-3X

3. "Festivus" Hoodie Everyone needs a Festivus miracle now and again. Although the holiday won't provide a live-action Jason Alexander to make his hilarious faces, it could provide a hoodie that celebrates the holiday. It’s A Festivus Miracle Hoodie $30 | Pinmart See on Pinmart S-5X

4. "I Think It Moved" Hoodie George's massage is one of the most famous scenes in all of Seinfeld. For those who want a hoodie that could be construed as a bit of an innuendo, this is the one to wear. "I Think It Moved" Hoodie $35 | Hollow Peaks via TeePublic See at TeePublic S-5X