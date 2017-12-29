The James Baldwin Quote In "Family Feud" Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine

The anticipated music video for JAY-Z's powerful song "Family Feud" from his latest album 4:44 is finally here, and boy oh boy, is this sh*t intense. Even the teaser alone, which was released in a tweet by Roc Nation on Dec. 28, practically had my heart in my throat. But now that the full video has dropped, we have eight whole minutes of some seriously heart-wrenching Carter family drama to contend with. The James Baldwin quote in "Family Feud" kicks the music video off on a seriously chilling note, and the whole thing only gets more intense from there.

Look, when that 30-second teaser of the video first dropped on Twitter, I knew we were all in for some serious sh*t. We were shown only brief, flashing images of JAY and Beyoncé in a church. We saw JAY-Z looking distressed in a confessional booth, with Bey on the other side looking like her usual, beautiful goddess self. We saw JAY walking their daughter Blue Ivy down through the pews of the church. What does any of this mean?!

Of course, we can gather some insight about what it all means from the "Family Feud" lyrics, but what is perhaps even more telling is the quote that silently opens the entire music video.

@S_C_'s "Family Feud" x 12/29 x @TIDAL: https://t.co/zrWz0UN8tF https://t.co/Rrrzp5Ahn0 — (@rocnation) #

The quote, which comes from American novelist James Baldwin, says,

The wretched of the earth do not decide to become extinct, they resolve, on the contrary, to multiply: life is their weapon against life, life is all that they have.

Jesus, guys. "Life is all that they have." If you're not running to your thermostat and jacking up the heat because of the ridiculous amount of chills running up and down your spine right now, then I'm sorry, I'm pretty sure you do not have a soul.

More to come.