JAY-Z's "Family Feud" Lyrics Are Super Dramatic, So Get Ready For The Music Video
The music video for JAY-Z's "Family Feud" off 4:44 is officially dropping Friday, Dec. 29! Roc Nation tweeted a video teaser on Dec. 28 saying the full music video will debut on TIDAL on Dec. 29 at an undetermined time. The teaser stars JAY-Z and Beyoncé, so prepare yourself for the amazingness that will be this video. We are not worthy of what we're about to see. So what is the song about? JAY-Z's "Family Feud" lyrics are all about the turmoil in both his family's life and his personal life.
It briefly touches on the fact that he cheated on Beyoncé, but it's largely about what it's like to be a rich black man in America, his struggles with his own identity, and how it's important for black people to support each other. Some of the most memorable lines from the song are "Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me. Let me alone, Becky," and "I'll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC. Y'all need to stop." That "Becky" line is an obvious reference to Beyoncé's "Sorry" off Lemonade. In the song, Bey sings, "He only want me when I'm not there. He better call Becky with the good hair." It was one of the lines that fans took as confirmation that JAY-Z cheated on Beyoncé. Becky, in the context of "Sorry," refers to the woman he cheated on her with. In the context of "Family Feud," it most likely refers to other women in a general sense, saying he'll "f*ck up a good thing" by cheating.
@S_C_'s "Family Feud" x 12/29 x @TIDAL: https://t.co/zrWz0UN8tF https://t.co/Rrrzp5Ahn0— (@rocnation) #
The first verse of JAY-Z's "Family Feud" lyrics goes:
Then Beyoncé comes in on the chorus singing "higher" as JAY-Z raps:
Then JAY-Z raps:
Beyoncé closes off the song by singing "higher" repeatedly, along with the line, "Love me like love."
The teaser for the "Family Feud" music video shows JAY-Z and Beyoncé in confessional booths in a church, as well as JAY-Z walking Blue Ivy through the church. It's all very Godfather-esque, which makes sense seeing as he references that movie in the lyrics. Fans are living for the teaser and are anxiously waiting for the video to drop on Dec. 29.
First of all, please look at Beyoncé. I weep.
The official video for "Family Feud" from Jay Z's 4:44 album premieres on TIDAL Dec 29. And Bey is all in it.— (@hiphopweekly) #
Now, check out these hilarious reactions from fans to the "Family Feud" teaser.
@RocNation @S_C_ @TIDAL https://t.co/J7ZDx5reJG— (@iamjonatao) #
@RocNation @S_C_ @TIDAL https://t.co/4iivRyZRpu— (@cooliofressh) #
@RocNation @S_C_ @TIDAL Take my check, my house, my partner, shit just take my soul! Black Baby Jesus, wrapped in your @Beyonce Vogue sweater! We're not worth of the gift coming from the @S_C_ family! They continue to give us the @TIDAL spirit! #ThursdayThoughts! In #blueivy we pray!— (@cllewis133) #
@RocNation @S_C_ @TIDAL Oh shit https://t.co/E3uZu6uPTP— (@michvel_x) #
The "Family Feud" music video will drop Friday, Dec. 29, but it's not clear what time. So keep your eyes peeled, BeyHive.