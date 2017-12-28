JAY-Z's "Family Feud" Lyrics Are Super Dramatic, So Get Ready For The Music Video

The music video for JAY-Z's "Family Feud" off 4:44 is officially dropping Friday, Dec. 29! Roc Nation tweeted a video teaser on Dec. 28 saying the full music video will debut on TIDAL on Dec. 29 at an undetermined time. The teaser stars JAY-Z and Beyoncé, so prepare yourself for the amazingness that will be this video. We are not worthy of what we're about to see. So what is the song about? JAY-Z's "Family Feud" lyrics are all about the turmoil in both his family's life and his personal life.

It briefly touches on the fact that he cheated on Beyoncé, but it's largely about what it's like to be a rich black man in America, his struggles with his own identity, and how it's important for black people to support each other. Some of the most memorable lines from the song are "Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me. Let me alone, Becky," and "I'll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC. Y'all need to stop." That "Becky" line is an obvious reference to Beyoncé's "Sorry" off Lemonade. In the song, Bey sings, "He only want me when I'm not there. He better call Becky with the good hair." It was one of the lines that fans took as confirmation that JAY-Z cheated on Beyoncé. Becky, in the context of "Sorry," refers to the woman he cheated on her with. In the context of "Family Feud," it most likely refers to other women in a general sense, saying he'll "f*ck up a good thing" by cheating.

The first verse of JAY-Z's "Family Feud" lyrics goes:

Super Bowl goals. My wife in the crib feedin' the kids liquid gold. We in a whole different mode. Kid that used to pitch bricks can't be pigeonholed. I cooked up more chicken when the kitchen closed. Oh, we gon' reach a billi' first. I told my wife the spiritual shit really work! Alhamdulillah, I run through 'em all. Hovi's home, all these phonies come to a halt. All this old talk left me confused. You'd rather be old rich me or new you? And old n*****, y'all stop actin' brand new. Like 2Pac ain't have a nose ring too, huh.

Then Beyoncé comes in on the chorus singing "higher" as JAY-Z raps:

Nobody wins when the family feuds. But my stash can't fit into Steve Harvey's suit. I'm clear why I'm here, how about you? Ain't no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute. Pretty much. If anybody gettin' handsome checks, it should be us. F*ck rap, crack cocaine. Nah, we did that. Black-owned things, hundred percent. Black-owned champagne and we merrily merrily eatin' off these streams. Y'all still drinkin' Perrier-Jouët, huh. But we ain't get through to you yet, uh. What's better than one billionaire? Two (two). 'Specially if they're from the same hue as you. Y'all stop me when I stop tellin' the truth.

Then JAY-Z raps:

I would say I'm the realest n**** rappin', but that ain't even a statement. That's like sayin' I'm the tallest midget. Wait, that ain't politically correct. Forget it. Can I get 'Amen' from the congregation? Amen, amen. Can I get a 'Amen' from the congregation? Amen, amen.

Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me. Let me alone, Becky. A man that don't take care his family can't be rich. I'll watch Godfather, I miss that whole sh*t. My consciousness was Michael's common sense. I missed the karma and that came as a consequence. N***** bustin' off through the curtains 'cause she hurtin'. Kay losin' the babies 'cause their future's uncertain. Nobody wins when the family feuds. We all screwed 'cause we never had the tools. I'm tryna fix you. I'm tryna get these n***** with no stripes to be official. Y'all think small, I think Biggie. Y'all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi. Al Sharpton in the mirror takin' selfies. How is him or Pill Cosby s'posed to help me? Old n***** never accepted me. New n***** is the reason I stopped drinkin' Dos Equis. We all lose when the family feuds. What's better than one billionaire? Two. I'll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC. Y'all need to stop.

Beyoncé closes off the song by singing "higher" repeatedly, along with the line, "Love me like love."

The teaser for the "Family Feud" music video shows JAY-Z and Beyoncé in confessional booths in a church, as well as JAY-Z walking Blue Ivy through the church. It's all very Godfather-esque, which makes sense seeing as he references that movie in the lyrics. Fans are living for the teaser and are anxiously waiting for the video to drop on Dec. 29.

First of all, please look at Beyoncé. I weep.

Now, check out these hilarious reactions from fans to the "Family Feud" teaser.

The "Family Feud" music video will drop Friday, Dec. 29, but it's not clear what time. So keep your eyes peeled, BeyHive.