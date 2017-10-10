The Ivana-Melania Trump Feud Continues With Ivana's Newest Comments On The First Lady
Another day, another set of comments from Ivana Trump about First Lady Melania Trump. This time, President Donald Trump's first wife — and mother of his three eldest children — was featured in a Fox News interview during which she said "there's absolutely no problem" between her and the first lady. Ivana Trump also said she'd reached out to Melania Trump at some point in the past to clear the air.
The 68-year-old mother of Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. told Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt,
The interview was broadcast on Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, but had been recorded last week. Since the recording, a separate interview of Ivana Trump drew a response from the East Wing of the White House, where the office of the first lady resides.
In that particular interview, with ABC's Good Morning America, Ivana Trump (seemingly in a joking manner) said that she was the first lady.
While laughing, she added,
Ivana Trump says she has Pres. Trump's direct White House number: "I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady." https://t.co/SiTlUUDX2S pic.twitter.com/0DQ5AMQ311— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017
Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump would later respond on Monday,
While Ivana Trump's newly-aired comments about the first lady tempers the perception that there is a feud between the two women — with the president's first wife insisting that she has "no problem" with his third — the same cannot be said for Ivana's feelings towards his second wife, Marla Maples.
Ivana Trump: 'Absolutely No Problem' With First Lady https://t.co/svIuHM6cp5— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 10, 2017
During the Fox News interview, when asked why she and Donald Trump got a divorce, Ivana Trump responded frankly,
Then, when asked whether an affair with Maples occurred during the president's first marriage, Ivana Trump responded,
Still, Ivana Trump would go on to say that Maples "ruined" her marriage with Donald Trump.
Why Ivana Trump Has Been Talking
The assertion from First Lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman that Ivana Trump is seeking attention is not exactly wrong. The president's first wife has, in fact, been granting multiple interviews for just that: attention, particularly for her new book titled Raising Trump.
In one excerpt from the book, the author writes about the subject the very title implies, raising her children with Donald Trump:
Ivana Trump's new book was released on Tuesday.