The 'Iron Fist' Season 2 Episode Titles Will Be Tweeted Out One At A Time

Netflix surprised everyone at San Diego Comic-Con by declaring Iron Fist Season 2 would be the streaming giant's next release from its Marvel TV Universe, instead of Daredevil Season 3, which was previously announced to be part of the 2018 slate. It's not a bad notion. Having Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist all catch up to Daredevil in episode count before Season 3 comes out is practical. But it's not the only surprise Iron Fist had in store. The Iron Fist Season 2 episode titles are also being revealed in a surprising way.

Iron Fist is working to surprise their audiences after the disaster of Season 1. Part of the problem for the show, other than the complaints of whitewashing and Finn Jones' lack of fight skills, was Netflix and Marvel were starting to take the success of their shows for granted. Daredevil Season 1 was highly praised, as were Jessica Jones and Luke Cage's first seasons. The Netflix Marvelverse, it seemed, could do no wrong, and they took Iron Fist's success as read before it arrived.

This time it seems the show isn't taking anything for granted. The trailer was followed closely by promotional images to keep the excitement going. Now they're having a little fun with the episode title reveals, putting them out one at a time on Twitter.

So far there are seven tweets containing episode titles out of the 13 installments for this season, each presented as the name of a store in Hell's Kitchen. All these titles, for the record, are pulled from Iron Fist comic book titles. This is a departure from last season, where all the episodes were named after different kung fu moves.

Episode 1: "The Fury of Iron Fist"

The Fury of Iron Fist is taken from the first Iron Fist collection of comics, known as the Iron Fist Epic Collection. It contains the Marvel Premiere 1972 issues that introduced the character (#15-25), the first run of Iron Fist comics (#1-15), plus the Marvel Team-Up comics which paired him with Spider-Man (#63-64.)

Episode 2: "The City's Not For Burning"

The City's Not For Burning! was the title of Iron Fist #3.

Episode 3: "This Deadly Secret"

It's a good bet this is the Misty crossover episode because the title is taken from the later Power Man and Iron Fist series, #99, where Cage and Rand are working as a team.

Episode 4: "Target: Iron Fist"

Target: Iron Fist was the title of Iron Fist #13.

Episode 5: "Heart of the Dragon"

Heart of the Dragon! was the title of Marvel Premiere #16, the second ever Iron Fist comic.

Episode 6: "The Dragon Dies At Dawn"

The Dragon Dies at Dawn! was the title of Iron Fist #9.

Episode 7: "Morning of the Mindstorm"

Morning of the Mindstorm!, the latest title revealed, was the name Marvel Premiere #25. It was the last issue starring Iron Fist. After this, he was moved to his own comic book series in Iron Fist #1.

Iron Fist Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Sept. 7, 2018.