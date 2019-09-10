Though the unveiling of the iPhone 11 totally stole the spotlight at Apple's Keynote Address this year, I'm totally curious about another important feature of the event that may be less talked about: the incredible music. At the company's Keynote Address on Sept. 10 at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, the music accompanying the new phones was just as exciting as the new smartphone lineup's reveal. In case you've had it stuck in your head since you first heard it, you'll want to know that the iPhone 11 Pro promo song appears to be "Get Up" by Terrell Hines, according to the Shazam app. The catchy song is def one you'll want to add to your daily playlist.

During the Apple Keynote, the brand played a song that the Shazam app identified as being by Terrell Hines. It appears to be called "Get Up," but according to Hines' Facebook page, it may be coming on an album that debuts in October, which looks like it might be called St. Mark Road. Elite Daily reached out to Hines' management for further comment on the song's official release, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

As for the phone the song is hyping, that would be the iPhone 11 Pro, which comes in a new Midnight Green color along with Gold, Space Gray, and Silver. The successor for the iPhone XS will be on sale for preorder on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m. PT, and it will ship out on Sept. 20. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max will also have the same preorder and ship dates. As for pricing, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will start at $699, $999, and $1,099, respectively, according to the reveal during the keynote.

Apple has a track record of using awesome tunes to promote their products. One of my favorite commercials is the 2008 promo for Apple's first generation MacBook Air. The ad featured the upbeat folk song "New Soul" by Yael Naim, and it got me singing in the shower. The use of the song not only benefited Apple but also Naim — "New Soul" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being featured in the commercial.

Another time Apple used an iconic song was when they featured "Shut Up and Let Me Go" by The Ting Tings in their iPod commercial. The 2008 promo was one of the last iterations of the company's silhouette ads. Like "New Soul," "Shut Up and Let Me Go" skyrocketed in popularity after the commercial. Last year, in 2018, Apple slowed it down for the iPhone XS promo song. The company used a jazzy tune called "Nothing Burns Like The Cold" by Snoh Aalegra featuring Vince Staples.

With such popular hits from past commercials, it's not surprising that Apple promos now go hand in hand with good music. With all the new music introduced during this year's keynote promo videos, I'll be dancing to good tunes for days.