The 'Hustlers' Trailer Shows Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu & Cardi B Pulling An Epic Heist

Hide your checkbooks, because scamming season is about to begin. Fans have been waiting months for a first look at Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu's feminist Robin Hood story Hustlers, and the wait was definitely worth it, because the first full trailer reveals the all-star cast of women pulling off a badass scheme to rob rich men. Yep — the Hustlers trailer is finally here, revealing one of the most exciting movie casts of the year playing scheming, vengeful strippers.

The newly released trailer kicks off with Jennifer Lopez, as veteran stripper Ramona, showing her new recruit Destiny (played by Constance Wu) some moves on the pole. But after Destiny realizes that stripping is not bringing in the money she thought it would to help out her grandma, she and Ramona hatch a plan to start draining their clients' finances whenever they come into the strip club. Ramona quickly agrees to the plan, pointing out that most of the men that frequent their strip club are wealthy Wall Street businessmen whom she blames for ruining the lives of the less fortunate.

That is where the rest of the impressive Hustlers cast come in. Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Lizzo all play fellow strip-club workers who join in Ramona and Destiny's scam. The stakes get even higher when their targets are shown passing out or being driven to a hospital, and the trailer end s showing Ramona being taken into police custody. Check out the full trailer for yourself below:

STX Entertainment on YouTube

As the trailer points out, Hustlers is actually base on true events. The premise of the movie comes from a 2015 profile in New York Magazine called "The Hustlers at Scores" by Jessica Pressler. The piece told the story of a group of strippers working at the Manhattan strip club Scores who began to scam their Wall Street clientele out of tons of money. Dubbed a "modern Robin Hood story," the profile immediately became a viral sensation, and a bidding war for the rights to the story broke out right away.

The "Hustlers at Scores" article itself will be a plot point in the movie, as the trailer reveals that Julia Stiles will play a fictionalized version of Jessica Pressler. Stiles' character is briefly shown interviewing Constance Wu's character about the scheme.

The new movie also stars Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Usher, Mette Towley, and Madeline Brewer, though they are not featured in this trailer. Hustlers serves as the film debut for both Cardi B and Lizzo, both of whom are best known for their breakout music careers. It will also be Lili Reinhart's first major movie role since she gained fame as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, and it will be Constance Wu's first lead film role since breaking big as the star of Crazy Rich Asians.

Fans can expect to hear a lot more about Hustlers in the following couple of months, leading up to the movie's debut this fall. Hustlers will be landing in movie theaters on Friday, Sept. 13.