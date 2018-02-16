The Hottest Kinds Of Lingerie, According To 15 Very Opinionated Men
Until recently, I'd never given much thought to wearing lingerie in bed. I didn't think it was something I could pull off and even if I did, I was convinced I would be too self-conscious about it to enjoy the experience. Of course, it helps to know what the hottest kinds of lingerie are, according to guys. I imagine these include anything crotchless and made of lace but what do I know?
As a personal challenge, I recently wore lingerie every day for a week and was almost immediately sold. It was a far cry from my oversized sweats and TBH, I haven't slept in those since. Wearing lingerie in bed made me feel sexy and confident, despite my own initial insecurities. I especially liked that my newfound confidence wasn't because of the approval I got from a partner (although, admittedly, that was exciting) but from my ability to see myself in a different light. In fact, I think this Redditor is on to something when he says that lingerie is more for the woman wearing it than it is for her partner.
He wasn't the only guy who felt this way, either.
Curious, I did some more research to find out exactly what men find appealing about lingerie. Is it just about making their partner feel sexy or do they have their own preferences? Here's what 15 very opinionated men of Reddit had to say about women's lingerie.
This guy prefers the simple things in life.
What's wrong with putting in a little extra effort?
Just as I suspected.
This sounds like the perfect combination of comfort and convenience.
Got it.
Stockings are a big hit, obviously.
Seriously, just stockings will do.
This guy doesn't care for your lace-up teddy at all but he has the best reasons.
This is solid advice — confidence is the sexiest look you can rock.
One more time for the people in the back.
Did this guy just straight-up quote Michael Scott from The Office?
I mean, this makes sense.
For every guy who got super into describing his exact preferences, there were a lot of guys who echoed this devil-may-care attitude, guys who preferred an all-natural approach.
I suppose that's where the night is headed anyway.
At least he's honest.
OK, we get it!
Personally, I prefer to choose my lingerie based on my tastes rather than anyone else's. I agree that whatever makes you feel most confident is always the best choice.
