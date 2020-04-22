If you spend a lot of time at home, either because you work from there or are self-quarantining, it can be easy to get into a yoga pants rut. Granted, there's nothing wrong with being cozy and wearing whatever makes you feel your best. However, it can also be a lot of fun to break out of that spandex-centric pattern and opt for something a little sexier (that doesn't compromise coziness) with lingerie sets to wear around the house. There's a good chance your partner will dig the new look, but, more importantly, it may give you a bit of an ego boost too, since you're doing something nice for yourself. Because, frankly, you deserve it.

What makes for the perfect lounging lingerie set? It's all very subjective, but the key is that it makes you feel like your best self, while still being comfortable and relaxing. They're like a hug that also makes you look like your true, fierce self. Think soft fabric with hints of lace, or a bold print that says "Yes, I have been home for a month straight, and I look amazing doing it." If that sounds like just the encouraging lift you're looking for, then here are a few lingerie sets to help inspire your glammed-up at-home wardrobe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Satin & Lace Cami Set Satin & Lace Cami Set $69.50 | Victoria’s Secret See on Victoria's Secret This satin cami and matching short set is sweet enough to wear around the house and the lace insets give it just enough spice to catch your lover’s eye.

2. LOVE Stories LOVE Stories $112 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Sold as separates, but better together, this charmeuse polka dot pajama shirt and shorts will make you feel like an old Hollywood movie star, even while lounging around in your living room.

3. ASOS DESIGN Petite Cable Sweat & Legging Set ASOS DESIGN Petite Cable Sweat & Legging Set $48 | ASOS See on ASOS Keep it classy and comfy with this sweet set featuring cable knit detailing.

4. Ainsley Plus Ainsley Plus $49.95 $24.95 | Adore Me See on Adore Me Supreme comfort meets subtle sexiness in this matching set from Adore Me.

5. Wren Kimono & Trouser Pajama Set Wren Kimono & Trouser Pajama Set $78 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Cozy up in this charmeuse kimono-style matching pajama set with piping detail.

6. ASOS Design Petite Animal Print T-Shirt & Legging Set ASOS Design Petite Animal Print T-Shirt & Legging Set $35 | ASOS See on ASOS This jersey animal print set is both wild and cozy, making it the perfect wear for a relaxing weekend with your babe.

7. Evelyn Midnight Pyjama Set Evelyn Midnight Pyjama Set $430.77 | Harlow & Fox See on Harlow & Fox If you're looking to splurge on some quality lingerie, Harlow & Fox’s glamorous offerings are worth every penny. Take their Evelyn Midnight Pajama set, for example: a draped wrap-top paired with wide-leg pants, both made from fine inky blue silk.

8. Amabel PJ Set Amabel PJ Set $90 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Lace trim brings that extra level of sophistication to this comfy two-piece set.

9. Maille Plus Maille Plus $49.95 $24.95 | Adore Me See on Adore Me Silky and chic, this gorgeous romper brings the glamour to your loungewear.