The holiday season is here, which means two things: It's cold AF outside and ‘tis the season to be giving... and receiving. And what better way to make the best of both things than with some hot, seasonal-inspired sex? I mean, this is cuffing season, after all, so you might as well make the most of it by getting festively freaky with some holiday sex positions to try for 2018 that are sure to please, because they are based on your zodiac sign. Your zodiac sign can tell you a lot about yourself, your needs, and your preferences — including some insights and suggestions on ways to spice up your sex life.

Just like each zodiac sign has its own unique personality traits, they also have their own unique erogenous zones. So, for really hot holiday sex, try focusing on sex positions and activities that maximize access and opportunity for pleasure in those areas. After all, it only makes sense that focusing on these all-too-often overlooked parts of your body will help get you into a, ahem, celebratory mood. Plus, it will feel so amazing, you'll be convinced that orgasms are the real reason for the season. So, here's how you should get it on with bae tonight based on your zodiac sign — and make this a very merry holiday season for everyone.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Visiting The North Pole Giphy Aries' erogenous zones are in the head and scalp. Having fingers run through their hair with gentle tugging is guaranteed to get this fire sign hot! So, give your partner full access to your hair by visiting their north pole — in reverse cowgirl. In this position, the receiving partner straddles their partner, facing away and riding them. Arch your head back so that they can get a handful of your lovely, oh-so-sensitive locks.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): The Jingle Balls Rock Giphy Nothing turns Taurus on more than having their neck and throat gently caressed and massaged, so the Jingle Balls Rock gives you the chance to get what you want while giving them what they want at the same time. Yep, I’m talking oral. Have the receiving partner kneel on the bed or floor, then the giving partner kneels on all fours in front of them taking their partner in their mouth. This leaves the receiving partner’s hands free to roam, explore, and caress their partners neck.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): The Moan-orah Giphy Nothing gets Gemini in the mood like a good shoulder rub. So, to spice it up, turn up the holiday heat — literally — by introducing massage oil candles into your foreplay.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): The Not-So-Silent Night Giphy If you want to excite a Cancer, focus on their chest. This is a sign that leads with their heart, so is it really a surprise that this would be the area of their body that is the most responsive? This is why the Not-So-Silent Night is a perfect position for this sign. To assume this position, have the receiving partner lay on their back with both of their legs draped over their partner’s back. The penetrating partner then sits facing them with one leg over the side of the bed in order to brace themselves, but leaving their hands free to explore their Cancer’s chest.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Gelt-ing Off Giphy For a Leo, nothing makes them purr like having their belly gently caressed and kissed. Sweeten the deal with a little chocolate body paint. Trust me, Leo, there is nothing sweeter that this holiday treat for two.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22): The Island of Misfit Sex Toys Giphy For no-nonsense Virgo, it’s all about the lower abdomen and genitals. But just because it’s straightforward doesn’t meant it can’t be spicy. Start in the spooning position, with the penetrating partner lying on their side behind the receiving partner, but this time add a sex toy for clitoral stimulation in the mix for some holiday flair.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): The Magic Sleigh Ride Giphy The lower back is the way to a Libra’s heart — or at least their orgasms. In order to maximize access to this sensitive area, the penetrating partner sits with their legs extended out in front of them and the receiving partner straddles them, facing away with their knees on either side of their partners hips and bent forward with their hands on either side of their partner’s knees. This allows them to control the speed and pressure while their partner can rub their lower back.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Reindeer Style Giphy For Scorpio, the whole body is basically one big erogenous zone, but they have a particularly sensitive bum. So, spanking and rear entry is definitely on their sexual menu. Speaking of appetites, for a holiday course Scorpio should try Reindeer Style — a doggy-style form of oral where the receiving partner is on all fours, with the giving partner on all fours right behind them. It’s great for both cunnilingus and analingus, if that’s something you and your partner want to explore.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): The Gift Exchange Giphy For Sagittarius, it's all about stimulating their strong, sensual hips and thighs. So the Gift Exchange is basically 69 but with particular attention focused on caressing and teasing your Sag’s sexy thighs. In this position, everybody wins.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Frosty the Blow-Her-Mind-Man Giphy Want to turn on a Capricorn? Gently brush the backs of their calves and kiss behind the knees. There is nothing frosty about his position except its name. To get into this position, have the receiving partner lay on their back. The penetrating partner will then kneel over one of their partner’s legs, lifting the other to their shoulder and entering them. This allows plenty of back of the knee fondling and kissing while grinding. Hot. Stuff.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Spinning the Dreidel Giphy Aquarius will always march to the beat of their own (little drummer boy) drum, so of course their erogenous zone is one of the more, ahem, unique areas: the ankles. Yep, not the feet, not the knees, but the area in between will drive an Aquarian wild. So, this holiday, Spin the Dreidel with this sexy ankle squeezing position. To get into this position, have the receiving partner lay on the edge of the bed with their legs up. The penetrating partner then takes them by ankles, holding their legs up, while penetrating them and then crossing their legs into an “X”. This creates a really tight fit that feels amazing — with bonus ankle love.