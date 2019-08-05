The 'Hobbs & Shaw' Post-Credit Scene Includes A 'GOT' Spoiler, So Maybe Don't Stay

The process of making movies is a long one, especially films that have a lot of action and CGI. Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, for instance, were filmed in 2017, for planned 2018 and 2019 release dates respectively. Fast & Furious 9 is filming now, in 2019, for a release date set for 2020. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw started shooting in 2018 and wrapped in January of 2019 for an August 2, 2019 release. So if the film was finished back in January, how does the Hobbs & Shaw post-credit scene have a big old Game of Thrones finale spoiler smack in the middle of it?

Game of Thrones didn't begin airing until April of 2019, four months after shooting wrapped, and the finale aired in mid-May. And yet, there was Ryan Reynolds, spewing out the big climactic twist to unsuspecting viewers as part of Hobbs & Shaw's mid-and post-credit sequences (of which there are four.)

The Fast & Furious writers didn't have inside information. Like most post-credit sequences, these were filmed later, as part of reshoots in response to preview audience reactions. Since there aren't any stunts involved, and only require one or two actors, they're easy to pop out. And in this case, the dialogue was the brainchild of co-star Ryan Reynolds.

HBO

Early on in Hobbs & Shaw, when Reynolds's character, Locke, first tracks down Hobbs to send him on the mission, he makes a joke to Hobb's daughter about Game of Thrones. Hobbs protests that his kid is nine, and too young to watch the series. But she knows the tagline: "You know nothing, Jon Snow." The references are broad enough that one doesn't have to watch the show to get them, that's the point. It's just a passing pop culture reference.

But when the show comes back up as part of the post-credit sequence, the film suddenly gets ultra-specific about the series ending:

Can you believe that Game of Thrones ending? Jon Snow has sex with his aunt, kills her, and no one wants to talk about it!

Well, they might not have wanted to talk about it because SPOILERS! But you know, you do you, Ryan Reynolds.

HBO

According to director David Leitch, the references in the original script were Reynolds' idea. When it was time to film the post-credit sequence, it was also his idea to go back to it.

Speaking to the RadioTimes, Leitch said:

“Ryan always has a lot of great ideas... obviously it’s in the pop zeitgeist, and it’s such an iconic show, and he’s like 'let’s go after Game of Thrones for fun' When we finished editing the movie, and we brought him back for the coda, we were looking at things we could sort of dredge up from the original scene and what could be paid off, and that was one of them, and he said, 'Let’s find some Game of Thrones stuff.' And by that time, the finale had come out, and it just felt like the right joke at the right time.

Hopefully, everyone seeing the film already knows how Game of Thrones ends. If not, they need to head out when the credits roll.