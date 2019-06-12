When The Haunting of Hill House wrapped up its debut season on Netflix last fall, there was a lot of talk about whether the show would get another season and if it did, then how the seemingly completed story of the Crain family could even continue. Well, showrunner Mike Flanagan had a simple answer to that: no more Crain family. The show is becoming an anthology series, with Season 2 telling an entirely different story. Even more interesting, now it sounds like The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 might include Season 1 actors playing new characters.

Nothing about the cast of the new season of Netflix's The Haunting series is confirmed yet, but we do know that Season 2 will be an adaptation of the famous 17th century horror story The Turn of the Screw and that it will be called The Haunting of Bly Manor. The reason that it sounds like the original cast may be back as new characters is a recent TheWrap interview with Carla Gugino, who played the Crain family's ghostly matriarch Olivia Crain in Season 1. Gugino revealed she has been speaking with showrunner Mike Flanagan a lot to try to work out a role for Season 2.

Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to. So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow. All I can say is I’m very excited for Season 2 and to see what Mike does.

It feels incredibly unlikely that Carla Gugino would be returning as Olivia Crain, given that Olivia is dead and trapped in Hill House while the new season will take place in the new haunted location of Bly Manor, so it sounds like Mike Flanagan has a brand new role in mind for Gugino. And if he is planning to bring back Gugino in a new role, then who is to say he won't do the same for the other Hill House stars. Interestingly enough, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played Luke Crain, recently hinted that he is in the know about Season 2, although he would not reveal any details. Not to mention, Kate Siegel, who played Theo Crain, is Flanagan's wife and has appeared in nearly all of his recent projects.

If the Haunting series does take this same-cast, new-characters anthology series route, it will definitely draw even more comparisons to Ryan Murphy's long-running hit American Horror Story. While most anthology series switch up their casts every episode or season, AHS has become well known for using a familiar stable of stars for all of its eight seasons, recasting each actor in a new role for each new story. We will just have to wait until we get more information about The Haunting of Bly Manor to confirm whether the show is taking this route or not.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is slated to hit Netflix sometime in 2020.