'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 3 Teaser Just Revealed A Shocking Twist For June

Offred/June is not out of Gilead yet. Although the handmaid nearly made it out of of the dystopian hellscape at the end of Season 2, the newly released first footage from Season 3 shows that June has a new role in the country. Hulu just dropped The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 teaser, and although it is a super short clip, it reveals a pretty major twist for June.

The new 10-second clip does not feature any dialogue or major action, but it does show June out of her usual red smock and in a new color, and fans of the show know that this wardrobe change means huge things. The teaser implies that June will become a Martha in Season 3, a societal step down from her role as a handmaid in the first two seasons, although at least it means she should not have to be sexually assaulted on a periodic basis any more. Marthas wear the grey-ish green colored robes that June is shown wearing in this quick teaser, so it looks like her new role in Gilead will be as a domestic servant for a wealthy family.

Although this new clip is super-short, fans can look forward to the full The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 trailer dropping in just a couple days. The teaser ends with the promise that the full trailer will premiere during Super Bowl LIII this Sunday, Feb. 3. So it is only a matter of hours before we get our first full look at what Season 3 has in store for us.

Check out the new teaser clip below:

This first-look may just be a teaser to announce the drop of the full trailer, but it still reveals a huge twist about The Handmaid's Tale Season 3. Or, should it actually be called The Martha's Tale now? It is unclear how or why June will become a Martha in the new season, but the new clip does seem confirm that this will be her new role. Did June want to become a Martha in order to find her daughter Hannah more easily perhaps, or was she assigned the role by the Commanders as punishment for her attempted escape? Or maybe this Martha outfit is just a temporary disguise for June? Those are some of the questions the the full trailer will hopefully clarify when it drops on Sunday.

Marthas serve as domestic servants to wealthy families within Gilead in the universe of The Handmaid's Tale. The most notably Martha that we have seen in the series is Rita, the Martha assigned to serve Commander Waterford and Serena Joy. The source book and the TV series both imply that Marthas are predominantly infertile women belonging to ethnic minorities, but since June is becoming one it is clear that this is not an exclusive rule.

This teaser is the latest bit of news that Handmaid's Tale fans have gotten about Season 3. Last week, Hulu revealed that Christopher Meloni and The Haunting of Hill House star Elizabeth Reaser were joining the new season as Commander Winslow and Mrs. Winslow. The casting announcement revealed that the Winslows will host the Waterfords on an important trip, and that Mrs. Winslow is someone who inspires Serena Joy.

No word yet on when The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 will premiere on Hulu, but it will likely begin streaming at the end of April if it follows the release pattern of Seasons 1 and 2. The official premiere date announcement will probably be included in the full Season 3 trailer, which will drop on Sunday, Feb. 3 during Super Bowl LIII on CBS.