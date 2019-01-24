Some familiar faces are coming to Gilead very soon. Hulu has just revealed two new stars who will be joining The Handmaid's Tale in the upcoming Season 3, and the news will be music to the ears of anyone who loves to binge iconic procedurals or can't get enough of Netflix horror shows. The Haunting of Hill House breakout Elizabeth Reaser and Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni will guest star in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3, and their new characters are poised to shake things up.

Hulu announced the casting news in a press release on Thursday, which also revealed who the two Handmaid's Tale newcomers will be playing when they reach Gilead. Christopher Meloni will play Commander Winslow, described as a powerful and magnetic Commander who hosts the Waterfords on an important trip, and Elizabeth Reaser will play his wife Mrs. Winslow, who will become a friend to Serena Joy as well as a source of inspiration for her.

Obviously, these character details do not reveal much about what may happen in Season 3, but there are some hints in there. For instance, now we know that a big trip is coming in the new season, so we will get to leave Gilead behind for a while. The fact that Mrs. Winslow is described as an inspiration to Serena Joy could mean a two completely different things based on whether the new character is a rule-abiding, attentive wife or secretly rebellious. Either way, this new close friend for Serena will really shape the path that her character goes down in Season 3.

To further help fans get some more info on this mysterious upcoming season, Hulu also shared a little more detail on what Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale will be about:

Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

Sound like things are about to get real in Gilead, and Commander Winslow and Mrs. Winslow will no doubt be a part of that.

Christopher Meloni has had an extensive career in film and television, most famously starring in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the HBO drama Oz. He most recently appeared in the Ryan Murphy drama Pose and Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, and he currently stars in and executive produces the SyFy fantasy comedy Happy!.

Elizabeth Reaser also has an impressive resume spanning film, television, and theater. Reaser has starred in hit films such as the Twilight franchise and The Family Stone, and her television credits include major turns on Grey's Anatomy and The Good Wife. Her most recent role is one of her buzziest, though — she stars as Shirley Crain in Netflix's hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

Hulu has yet to announce a premiere date for The Handmaid's Tale Season 3, but if it follows the release pattern of Season 1 and 2, then fans can expect it to drop at the end of April.