The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Super Bowl Trailer Left Fans Fully Shook

Blessed be the fruit! Hulu just released a trailer for the next season of The Handmaid's Tale during the 2019 Super Bowl. If you've been keeping up with the show, you'll understand why The Handmaid's Tale season 3 Super Bowl trailer left fans completely shook and so excited for the next chapter in June/Offred's story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Handmaid's Tale season 3 trailer is inspired by a 1984 political commercial "Prouder, Stronger, Better," that supported Ronald Reagan's reelection bid. The first portion of the 44-second-long teaser is set to the same exact narration as the pro-Reagan ad. The narrator says, "it's morning again in America. Today, more women will go to work than ever before in our country's history. This year, dozens of children will be born to happy and healthy families."

Hulu on YouTube

