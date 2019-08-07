'The Handmaid’s Tale' Season 3 Finale Trailer Finally Sees June Take Charge

The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 finally kicked into high-gear starting with Episode 10. June's new "calling" to return the "Stolen Children of Gilead" to Canada has given the series a fresh drive in the final installments. The penultimate episode saw her become even more ruthless in her single-minded quest, including allowing Eleanor to die, rather than let her plans be derailed. Now, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 finale trailer shows she'll stop pretending to be subservient to her Commander as well. Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 follow.

This week's death of Eleanor kept June's plans on schedule. It even benefitted her, as Commander Lawrence demanded the border between Gilead and Canada remain open, and no one was willing to argue with a grieving man. (It also helps that his two primary opponents, Winslow and Waterford, have been removed from the Gilead power board.)

But fans know Lawrence has been fickle from the very beginning of the season. For every inch he gives June, she tries to take a mile, only to see herself put right back in her place. Every time she's trusted him as an ally in her plans, at the last minute he changes his mind.

So it will be no surprise that this week's finale trailer sees him try to pull the plug on "Operation Get 52 Kids On A Plane." Check it out.

The synopsis for the finale is as follows:

June must think about how far she's willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford think about a new way forward.

Episode 12 was super satisfying when it came to the Waterford family. Luke got to attack Fred, something fans have wanted to see for ages. Moreover, Moira also got her licks in on Serena Joy when dropping off Nichole. Hearing her call Serena Joy "the real gender traitor" for holding women down so men could rape them was worth it.

Fans may not be sure how to feel about Serena being given the gift of Nichole (which, may I remind you, is not hers in any way). But the Waterford drama is secondary to June's plans. As long as Serena and Commander Waterford's "way forward" plans don't include taking Nichole back to Gilead, they can be safely considered next week's B-plot.

The real question is, how far is June willing to go? The last few weeks have seen her harden up in a way audiences hadn't seen before. She murdered Winslow with a pen and a statue. She allowed a troubled woman to take her own life because it suited her plans. If Commander Lawrence stands in her way, will she take him out too?

Also, not for nothing, right now those 52 kids June is planning on getting out of the country don't include Hannah. What happens if Hannah becomes a last-minute option? Will June throw all these well-laid plans to the wind if her daughter becomes available?

But perhaps most importantly, if it becomes a choice between getting the kids out and June's own life, which will she choose? With great power comes great responsibility, after all.