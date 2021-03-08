Beach season is almost here, and that means it's time to update your swimwear collection. There's no shortage of bikini lines out there, but one collection you'll definitely want to take to the sandy shores is Hailee Steinfeld and Frankies Bikinis' swimwear collection. The collaboration runs from XS to XL, with select styles going up to 2XL and with prices from $90 to $175. The collection features two drops: one on March 9 at 9 a.m. PST and the other on March 22, both on Frankies Bikinis' website. You can sign up for updates here to ensure you don't miss your chance to get some Steinfeld-approved bikinis.

Francesca Aiello, the swimwear brand's founder, tapped her longtime friend Steinfeld to create this California-inspired line. “Fashion has always been an integral part of my life and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design,” Steinfeld said in a press release. “Inspired by ‘70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone.” The muted tones, funky stripes, florals, and gold details will all make you feel like you stepped through a time machine in the best way.

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

It wouldn't be a 2021 swimwear collection if there weren't a few string bikini options, but there's so much more. There are halter tops, shorts, dresses, button-down shirts, and even a beach bag. You can mix and match all the fun prints together for a totally unique summer wardrobe, although you may want to grab a few of the sets just as they are. One of my favorite looks from the preview is a fuzzy, orange halter bikini top and matching shorts. Even more, some of the pieces are made from eco-friendly fabrics, so you can feel better about all your summer purchases.

With actor, singer, and now designer under her belt, it seems like there's little Steinfeld can't do.