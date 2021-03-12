Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 7 follow. Grey Sloan Memorial is reeling from its latest heartbreaking loss. In the Season 17 spring premiere, McHottie died from a stab wound in one of the show's most shocking deaths in years. But his presence will definitely be felt in the episodes to come, as evidenced by the Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 8 promo.

During Grey's Anatomy's March 11 crossover episode with its firefighter spinoff show, Station 19, DeLuca and his sister helped stop a sex trafficker named Opal, who he'd been after since the end of Season 16. But he got stabbed in the process, and eventually died from his wounds. While Meredith Grey continues to fight for her life, Season 17, Episode 8 will follow the other characters as they pick up the pieces following DeLuca's shocking death.

"Grey Sloan is a family, and Andrew DeLuca was a member of that family," Richard Webber says in the preview for next week's episode (titled "It's All Too Much"), as the other doctors struggle to process his death. "We did everything that we could," Owen tells Teddy, who replies, "And he's still dead."

The upcoming installment is another Station 19 crossover ep, which means viewers will see DeLuca's older sister Carina (who mainly appears on the Grey's spinoff now) coming to terms with her younger brother's death. "I wanna scream until my throat hurts," she admits in the preview.

Although DeLuca is gone, Season 17, Episode 8 will also deal with Meredith's serious battle with coronavirus. "We owe it to the people we lost to live the lives that they can't" she says via voiceover, as the other doctors plead with her to wake up. In the promo, Teddy strokes her hair as Hayes tells her, "We all need you to fight." But then Mer spots Derek Shepherd fishing on her dream beach. Could McDreamy's reappearance signal she's ready to cross over to the other side?

The upcoming episode is bound to be intense, even by Grey's Anatomy standards. Somehow, though, there's even more going on in the episode outside of Mer and DeLuca's stories. Here's what else to expect, according to the official synopsis:

As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link, and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game.

Fans will have to brace themselves for emotional impact when Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, March 18, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.