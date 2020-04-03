The current season of Grey's Anatomy may have gotten cut short, but it's still going out with a bang. After halting production due to coronavirus concerns, the ABC medical drama is ending with Episode 21 on April 9. Though it wasn't intended to wrap up the season, the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 finale promo reveals the episode will still be an important one for fans.

On Friday. March 27, ABC announced the season, which was originally supposed to have 25 episodes, would be cut down to 21, since that was the last episode filmed before production was suspended. However, Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff promised fans the final episode of the season will still feel like a finale, at least for the most part. "We are disappointed that we don't get to complete our storytelling this season," she wrote on Twitter. "The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale! It's not where we planned to end, but it's beautiful and the questions that linger we will answer next year."

Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 16, Episode 20 follow. There's still a lot to wrap up in this season. Of course, the biggest concern right now is Webber, whose rapidly declining cognitive heath has basically the entire hospital pitching in to help. Amelia and Link are about to have baby. Teddy, Owen, and Tom are still keeping their love triangle going strong (unbeknownst to Owen, of course). And then there's DeLuca, whose mental health seems to be concerning everyone but himself.

It's not likely the makeshift season-ender will be able to resolve all of this, but the promo gives a good look at what fans can expect:

TV Promos on YouTube

The synopsis for the episode, which is ominously titled "Put On a Happy Face," gives even more hints about what's to come:

Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery.

From the looks of it, Amelia will go into labor, Owen might find out about Teddy and Tom's ongoing feelings for one another, and McWidow just might ask out Meredith (finally). All of this, of course, while Webber remains in presumably grave danger. Whether the good doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial will be able to cure Weber before the season ends — if they can cure him at all — remains to be seen.

So yeah, it might not be the finale anyone had in mind for this season, but at least it'll give fans something to look forward to once Season 16 is over.