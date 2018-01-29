The Grammys' Las Vegas Tribute Performance Is So Heartbreaking

The tragedies in Manchester and Las Vegas in 2017 were unlike any other. The gunman shooting at Las Vegas's Route 91 Harvest Festival resulted in the loss of 58 lives, while the Manchester bombing resulted in 23. Neither of these will ever be forgotten. The Grammys Las Vegas tribute performance has country artists stepping up and banding together in order to honor those lost lives. The Grammys is a night of tributes, and no one deserves a tribute more than the victims of that tragic event.

Country superstars Maren Morris, Eric Church, and Brothers Osborne, who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, took the stage to deliver a heartwarming message in dedication to those lost to the Las Vegas and Manchester tragedies. After the heartwarming message, the musicians performed a rendition of Eric Clapton's "Tear's in Heaven." As they performed, yellow tiles in the background lit up to reveal the names of the victims. All names appeared to be handwritten, giving audiences a chance to reconnect with those lost.

Survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, who partnered with gun safety organization Everytown, released a statement opening up about their appreciation to the Grammys for recognizing both the victims and survivors of the tragic event.

They said,

As survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, we applaud the Recording Academy for using its national platform to honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Americans should be able go about their lives free from the fear of gun violence, whether at school, a shopping mall or a concert. But, it’s not just cultural leaders who must speak out about gun violence – our nation's elected leaders must speak out and take action to help save lives. Inaction is not a solution.

The Las Vegas shooting resulted in an increase of discussions about gun control. On Jan. 28 during the Grammys red carpet, country musician Maren Morris talked to Rolling Stone about her belief in advocating gun control and the increase of discussions on the topic. Her heart must be close to the issue, since she performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival just the night before the shooting.

She said,

Having this open conversation about gun rights would be a start, as well as changing legislation. We need to protect ourselves and our children, and I want the county music community to get brave and talk about it. I feel like the floodgates are starting to open, where people are comfortable talking about it. Unfortunately, it takes a tragedy like Vegas to start that conversation, but I'm hoping it impacts positive change from now on, so we never have to see this again.

