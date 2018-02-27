I have many, many bad dating habits, but most of them really come down to one thing: I get too comfortable too quickly. If I feel like I'm connecting with someone, I have a tendency to keep it too real, too fast and end up embarrassing myself. While it's easy to shame spiral when I think back to all the stupid things this tendency has led me to do on dates, there is a more productive thing to do: I could focus on my good dating habits, like being present on the date or keeping things light and funny.

The fact is, sometimes, we focus so much on dating habits we need to break that we forget about all the things we're actually doing right! It's just as important to break bad habits as it is to reinforce our good ones. The first step in doing so is to recognize what we are already getting right.

So what are your good dating habits? What positive things are you doing in the romance department that you should really be leaning into? Before you begin to beat yourself up about what needs to change, give yourself a big pat on the back for your innate successes. Here’s what you are getting right in your dating life, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): You’re Open To Dating Someone Isn’t Your Exact “Type”

An Aries’ taste for adventure and trying new things makes them not only a great date, but a great dater. Aries, your willingness to look for love outside the box means you increase your chances of finding the person you never realized was the perfect one for you.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): You’re Positive About Yourself

Some folks have trouble not being too hard on themselves or talking themselves down on dates. But not confident Taurus gals. Nope, your warm heart and empathy extends to yourself as well as everyone else. You'll never catch a Taurus putting themselves down on a date, which isn't really a cute look.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): You’re Open To Experimentation

As a Gemini, your penchant for adaptation and versatility means you are also open to experimenting with new dating tactics until you find the right one that fits. That's why you'll never be caught in a dating rut.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): You’re Always Keeping That Dating App Profile Fresh

You may think a Cancer gal's ever-evolving dating profile is a sign of narcissism, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Your frequent changes to your photo and bio are because you recognize the importance of keeping things fresh, Cancer, so that you can attract new and diverse dates, until you find a keeper.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): You’re Unapologetically You On Dates

Confidence is sexy AF, and Leo gals have it on lock. Some folks feel pressure on a date to be someone else, but not you, Leo. Your confidence in yourself helps you remember that the best thing you can be on a date is yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): You Don’t Let Anyone Waste Your Time

Some people might think your tendency to call it quits quickly on a new potential date is cold, Virgo. But it comes from a deep respect for your personal time. Your critical and pragmatic side allows you to see when a date is going nowhere, so you don't waste your time or anyone else's time.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): You Have Good Manners On Dates

One of the biggest turn-offs on a first date is when someone has bad manners or is rude to the wait staff. Those people are clearly not Libras, whose diplomatic and socially skilled nature would never allow them to snap at a waiter or be rude to their date. Good manners are sadly a rare thing to see. Be proud of yours, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): You Trust Your Gut When It Comes To Matters Of The Heart

No one pulls the wool over a forceful and intuitive Scorpio's eyes. That's because Scorpios have a strong connection to their gut instincts and know when it comes to dating — and all things, really — to trust what your intuition is telling you. You always know when to call it quits on a date and when to lean into the romance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): You Are Funny On Your Dating App Profile And On Dates

Dating a Sag gal is always a blast, and you can usually see them coming from a mile away. You are the ones with the dating app profiles that crack anyone up and the ones who make time fly when you're on a date with someone. You are just a blast to be around.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): You Have Clear Boundaries

Careful and disciplined, Capricorn, you have strong boundaries, and that is actually a real strength when it comes to dating. It prevents you from being in compromising situations and helps you know clearly what you want, so you can go after it as soon as you see it. What a gift.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): You Don’t Have Time For Mind Games, And You Don’t Play Them Either

Mind games? No Aquarius girls have time for that. Nope, you're a straight shooter, so when you see someone who wants to play silly little games with your heart, you're quick to stamp it out. If only everyone knew how to keep it real like you do, Aquarius, the dating world would be a better place.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): You Are Very Present On Your Dates

Want to go on an incredible date with someone you can really connect with? Find yourself a Pisces. Compassionate and oh-so-romantic, you know how to really stay engaged on a date, Pisces. You are an amazing listener who will never be caught fussing with your phone while trying to get to know someone. When you are on a date, you are really and truly on it, and that is an extremely attractive trait.

OK, now that you know what you’re getting right and are feeling really confident, it’s time to tackle the habits that may be holding you back. Don’t worry. You got this, boo.

