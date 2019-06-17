The 'GLOW' Season 3 Trailer Introduces Geena Davis' New Character

Though it hasn't been a massive breakout hit for Netflix, GLOW is still one of the streaming service's leading bright spots in the dramedy department. The series, made up of lovely little bite-sized 30-minute installments, isn't just a fun period piece that explores women trying to maneuver in a world where sexism is of the air but is also both an adorable love letter to wrestling while simultaneously being a somewhat historically accurate depiction of it during this era. The GLOW Season 3 trailer continues to be all of this rolled into one, now with added Geena Davis goodness to boot.

The first two seasons of GLOW depicted the rise of what became known as "The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling." Though the backstories of the characters are mostly fictionalized, the on-screen wrestling personas they play, including Zoya the Destroya and Liberty Belle, were real wrestlers who were on the G.L.O.W. TV show in the mid-1980s. By the end of the second season, the group had moved out to Vegas (which is accurate, the show took up a Vegas residency after the December 1985 pilot was aired.)

For Season 3, the series is adding a new face, in Oscar winner Geena Davis. Davis plays Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, who sounds a little bit like she'll be a stand-in for real-life Lauri Thompson, a former showgirl turned attorney, who was cast on the show as "Susie Spirit," and was also instrumental in recruiting new cast members from the strip. David's character is described as "the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino."

Check her and the rest of the girls out in Vegas in the new trailer.

Netflix on YouTube

G.L.O.W. lasted as an on-air TV series for four years starting in 1986 and running until 1990. The company stayed headquartered in Vegas for the show's full run, so it's a good bet this season of GLOW also acts as a "first day of the rest of their wrestling lives" for characters like Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin).

According to the show's synopsis, this move to Vegas won't be the answer to everyone's hopes and dreams.

Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as headliners at the Fan-Tan in Vegas. The women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities in and outside of the ring.

Netflix

For fans of the show, it sounds like the new series will continue to provide tons of hilarious drama, while also celebrating all the entertainment that is the world of wrestling.

GLOW Season 3 will premiere on Friday, August 9, 2019, with 10 new episodes.