The 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Poster Is Here To Give You Chills

Game of Thrones final season is less than a month away. So far HBO has released three short clips as part of longer 2019 overviews, 20 character posters, 14 character portraits, and one trailer. Now the official poster for the season has been added to the list, the image which will represent the final six episodes in most overview marketing, including train stations, magazine ad pages and the all-important Blu-ray release in time for Christmas later this year. But the best part about the Game of Thrones Season 8 poster is the character it features, making him a three-time cover boy for the series.

Over the years, the posters for Game of Thrones have featured everyone from Ned Stark (Season 1) to the Night King (Season 7.) Tyrion Lannister got his turn in Season 5, and Season 6's "Hall of Faces" cover managed to include six cast members at once, two of which hadn't been on the show in several seasons: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Robb Stark, Oberyn Martell, and Cersei Lannister.

However, there's one character who takes the breath away from everyone when he rises into the air: Drogon. His shadow graced the Season 3 poster, his full form appearing out of the mist was what Tyrion was looking at in Season 5. Now his face is the poster for Season 8.

HBO

This is the best poster Game of Thrones has created in eight years, after the Season 1 shot of Ned sitting on the Iron Throne with Ice. The genius part of is it calls back to the original poster with the close-up shot of the Iron Throne, while also aligning with the character posters for this season. In fact, when seen on Twitter (where it was first released) it looks like it's just a close up of the Iron Throne.

Scroll down, and the image shows a pair of golden eyes at the bottom, as the swords that make up the Iron Throne morph into a Dragon's snout. There is power in the throne, but there is more power in these mythical beasts come to life.

It also recalls one of the darkest of the Game of Thrones theories of how the story plays out; the "Everyone Dies, Wolves Eat Well" ending. The eyes may immediately recall Drogon, and the swords turn into the scales of a dragon, but it's hard not also to see Ghost in this image, Jon's direwolf. The assumption is at the end a human (or the Night King) will sit upon the Iron Throne, and the win will reshape the world in their image. However, what if no one is left but the dragons and wolves? What does that ending look like?

The final episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8 are sure to be dark, though perhaps not this dark. Either way, it's a gorgeous poster, and one worthy of the hype HBO is putting into the final episodes of their flagship show.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14, 2019.