At long last, we are finally back in Westeros. After a nearly two-year hiatus, Game of Thrones made its big return on Sunday night with the season premiere of its eighth and final run of episodes. After waiting years for this week's new episode, it actually feels really nice that there is only one week to wait for the next chapter in the show's final story, and the newly released Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 promo teaser will have fans even more pumped for the next new episode.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Season 8 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. The premiere episode of the long-awaited final season set up a lot of stuff, but most importantly, it brought almost all of the show's main characters together in the same place for the first time. The episode opened with Daenerys and Jon Snow processing into Winterfell, along with Tyrion Lannister and Gendry. And at the very end of the episode, Jaime Lannister arrived in the northern town as well, presumably offering his services to help the battle against the White Walkers.

But unfortunately for Jaime, the promo teaser for next week's episode shows that he will not be getting a warm welcome at Winterfell. We see Daenerys looking upon Jaime, clearly not happy to see him, and saying that she and her brother often fantasized about getting payback on the man that killed their father. Yikes... things are not looking great for Jaime.

GameofThrones on YouTube

But also, things are looking pretty grim for all of mankind. The promo also shows that Tormund will make it back to Winterfell next week, but he has some pretty harsh news for Jon Snow. He tells Jon that the White Walkers will reach Winterfell within a day's time. Looks like that major final battle is coming way sooner than the series finale, folks.

Although it looks totally exciting, moving forward to the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 is kind of bittersweet. The high-fantasy series only consists of six episodes for this season, meaning that even though only the first episode has aired, we are already only a handful of episodes away from the series finale. After the second episode of the season airs next week, fans will have already seen one third of the entire finale season.

On the bright side, even though Season 8 has the lowest episode count of any season of Game of Thrones, it will also reportedly have the longest episodes ever. While the first two episodes of the season will clock in at under an hour each, Episodes 3, 4, 5, and the series finale are reportedly well over an hour long. Episode 3 is apparently the longest at 82 minutes, and the final two episodes of the series will run for 80 minutes each. That is about double the runtime of a standard network hourlong episode, so it is no wonder why HBO's chief described the final season as "six movies" rather then episodes of television.

We're in the thick of it now, Game of Thrones fans, and the next new episode of the show's final season will air on Sunday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET.