The Full Trailer For Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat

When Little Fires Everywhere arrived on bookshelves in 2017, it lit up fans of author Celeste Ng. The story of two families in Shaker Heights, Ohio, who clash over an adoption case, the novel had everything from courtroom drama to families with deeply held secrets. It's no wonder Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, optioned it before it even hit Amazon. Now the full trailer for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere is here, giving fans a good look at the Richardson and Warren clans.

Reese Witherspoon stars in the eight-episode series as Elena Richardson, a mom of four who writes for the local paper. Elena's the kind of woman who prides herself on the high-stress perfect lifestyle she maintains, insisting she's having it all, even if she might snap at any second. Kerry Washington, who teamed up with Witherspoon to produce the series, plays Mia Warren, the foil to Elena's perfect mom. A bohemian artist who lives a "transient lifestyle," she and her daughter Pearl move into a rental home owned by the Richardsons.

As Mia and Pearl become fixtures in the town, the Warren's and the Richardson's lives slowly become intertwined. But when a local adoption case turns into a custody battle between bio and adopted moms, Elena and Mia find themselves on opposite sides of the line.

Here's the full trailer.

Hulu on YouTube

Here's the show's official synopsis:

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Those who have read the book will probably already know the spoiler twists to come. Still, showrunner Liz Tigelaar isn't worried about that. Speaking to Buzzfeed News, she said she hopes audiences found a different takeaway than just a whodunit as the Richardson house burns to the ground.

I think that when you watch the show, and I felt this way reading the book, you make snap judgments, or you have gut reactions just based on your own life and experience. You make snap judgments based on your own lived experience. But what I hope the show will do is it will start to make you look at your own gut reactions and have to dissect them and critically think about them a little more because that's what we really spent five months doing in the writers room, and then of course on set.

Little Fires Everywhere premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with the first episodes.