The Full 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Trailer Will Bring You Back To 2006

Information about the revival of The Hills was once so scarce that it might as well have been unwritten, but the pages are finally coming together for this anticipated reunion. Slated for a late June premiere on MTV, The Hills: New Beginnings has delivered a look at its cast and a hint at some of the drama to come. The full The Hills: New Beginnings trailer will throw viewers back to 2006 before reminding them that a brand new story is coming their way.

Debuting in 2006 as a spinoff series of MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills starred Laguna Beach cast member Lauren Conrad as she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of working in fashion. The show's early seasons featured her friendships with Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port as the ladies explored love and career options in Los Angeles. By the time the series wrapped after six seasons in 2010, Conrad had left The Hills and her Laguna Beach co-star Kristin Cavallari filled her place as the show's narrator. Neither Conrad nor Cavallari is returning for New Beginnings, but their former cohorts have brought the squad back together like it's 2006 and they have Sidekick phones in hand.

MTV on YouTube

Firstly, the new full-length trailer evokes The Hills' theme song, "Unwritten," right away, playing it alongside vintage footage of the returning cast members. The uplifting music comes to a halt when the trailer literally fast forwards through time and kicks off its present-day footage. Viewers see the stars in full glow-up mode as they pose together for what appears to be a photo shoot. Natasha Bedingfield's vocals start again for footage of Patridge reuniting with Stephanie Pratt and Montag carrying her son on a hike with husband Spencer Pratt.

"Life has drastically changed," Montag says in a voiceover. Well, The Hills definitely didn't have any babies on it, so I'm already prepped for seeing more midnight feedings than late-night chats at Les Deux.

Original cast members Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby Brescia also appear in the trailer, bonding over how nice it is to be back. The trailer then segues into the group cuddling together for what might be yet another photo shoot. Is it safe to assume that the show won't be afraid to break the fourth wall this time?

The trailer ends with a callback to one of The Hills' most tumultuous relationships when it shows Patridge and Brescia at dinner together. After documenting their on-and-off relationship on the original series, Patridge remarks in this new footage, "I don't know where to start," before jokingly calling her former beau a "friend." Brescia then says, "I think it's just getting started."

In addition to the Pratts, Patridge, Brescia, Port, and Jenner, The Hills: New Beginnings stars Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and their wives Ashley Wahler and Jennifer Delgado. Jenner's wife Kaitlynn Carter will also join new cast members Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee. Conrad, Cavallari, and Lo Bosworth might officially be no-shows to this party, but never say never. Fingers crossed that a second season of New Beginnings may feature even more major Hills reunions. After all, it'll take awhile to recover from these epic throwbacks.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on Monday, June 24, on MTV.