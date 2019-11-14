The 'Friends' Thanksgiving Episodes Are Coming To Theaters & I'm Emotional

In my humble, Friends-obsessed opinion, no other TV show celebrates Thanksgiving quite like Friends. For each of its ten seasons, Friends celebrated Turkey Day with a special episode dedicated to the gang's holiday festivities. This year, the Friends Thanksgiving episodes are coming to theaters, which means that fans can celebrate in a big way along with their favorite TV friends.

Back in September, some of the most popular Friends episodes were screened in movie theaters around the country in honor of the NBC series' 25th anniversary. The special screenings were so popular that even more episodes are coming to the big screen just in time for Thanksgiving. Fathom Events will show eight Thanksgiving-themed Friends episodes in movie theaters across the country for two days: Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (all local times). Each episode will be remastered in 4K from the original 35mm.

“Fans showed up in full force for our initial Friends screenings, so we know there is demand for more,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a statement. “We’re excited to put eight classic episodes on the big screen for fans to celebrate with their friends, just in time for Thanksgiving.”

Warner Bros.

Here's a complete list of the episodes that will air on each date:

Nov. 24

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (Season 1)

“The One With The List” (Season 2)

“The One With The Football” (Season 3)

“The One With All The Thanksgivings” (Season 5)

Nov. 25

“The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6)

“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (Season 7)

“The One With Rachel’s Other Sister” (Season 9)

“The One With The Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10)

These episodes are filled with a whole bunch of memorable Thanksgiving moments. If you're looking for a heartfelt moment, "The One With All the Thanksgivings" ends with Chandler (Matthew Perry) telling Monica (Courteney Cox) he loves her while she's dancing with a turkey on her head. Or, if you just want some pure laughs, then Rachel's trifle in "The One Where Ross Got High" is the perfect episode for you. No matter what kind of mood you're in this Thanksgiving, it'll be easy to have a big, movie theater-sized celebration with Friends.

Tickets for the Friends Thanksgiving episodes are available beginning Friday, Nov. 1 at www.fathomevents.com and at participating theater box offices.