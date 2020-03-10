Springtime at Disney World has arrived, which means the International Flower & Garden Festival is back at Epcot. If you're a foodie who loves additions to the menus at Disney, you likely look forward to any new festival, because you know there will be tasty and Instagram-worthy treats to try. The food at Disney's 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is no exception, and with a selection of gorgeous bites served around the World Showcase, you'll want to book your trip to Florida ASAP.

The festival has officially kicked off at Epcot, and will run until June 1. That gives you plenty of time to try just about everything you've got your eye on. According to the Disney Parks Blog, there are also plant-based and gluten-free options this year.

Try a sweet and colorful Popsicle trio or salmon made to look like a beautiful flower. If the thought of those dishes already has your stomach growling, get your must-eat list going with any of these 11 food items. Not only are they incredibly delicious, but they're the kind of food that's almost too pretty to eat. That's why you need to snap pics for the 'Gram first so you're able to take that first bite without hesitation.

1. Local Wildflower Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake Courtesy of Disney Parks For something as sweet as honey, stop by The Honey Bee-stro. Grab this Local Wildflower Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake dessert that not only has orange blossom honey ice cream on the side, but fennel pollen meringue kisses and decorative flowers.

2. Crispy Citrus Chicken Courtesy of Disney Parks If you don't want to jump to dessert right away, try this Crispy Citrus Chicken dish with orange aïoli and baby greens on top. This can be found at The Citrus Blossom booth, and will pair nicely with the Orange Cream Shake you can purchase there as well.

3. Citrus Shortcake Courtesy of Disney Parks After enjoying your citrus chicken, treat yourself to this tangy sweet Citrus Shortcake. The delicate orange chiffon cake is topped mandarin oranges and a citrus crumble. (Orange you glad you saved room for dessert?)

4. Colorful Slushies Courtesy of Disney Parks Don't miss out on enjoying a customizable slushie from Cool Wash. Choose from a variety of flavors like piña colada, wild cherry, Coca-Cola, and orange, which according to WDW News Today, you can top with things like candy pebbles, gummy flowers, and gummy butterflies.

5. Strawberry Mousse Courtesy of Disney Parks The Strawberry Mousse at Flavor Full Kitchen is probably the most vibrant dish you'll see. The bright red will pop in all of your foodie pics. The mousse itself is like an elevated worms and dirt dessert, which according to WDW News Today, comes with the gummy worms and cookie crumbles you would expect.

6. Chocolate Pudding Terrarium Courtesy of Disney Parks This chocolate pudding dessert looks like an actual terrarium. However, it's actually avocado cream and matcha crumbles with cute little herbs. Find this surprising dessert at the Trowel & Trellis booth.

7. Pineapple Skewer Courtesy of Disney Parks For a sweet and spicy treat, get this Pineapple Skewer at the Refreshment Outpost. The bright yellow pineapple is perfectly seasoned with Tajin for that extra kick.

8. Popsicle Trio Courtesy of Disney Parks When you're out in the sunshine all day, you'll want to cool off with this Popsicle Trio from the Refreshment Port. The trio comes with a honeydew popsicle, a raspberry-mint one, and a coconut-lime one.

9. Frushi Courtesy of Disney Parks The Japan pavilion always has some of the most Instagram-worthy treats ever, so be sure to make a pit stop here on your journey around the world. At the Hanami booth, you'll find the adorable and sweet Frushi. It's pineapple, cantaloupe, and strawberry all wrapped up in sweet rice and a pink soy wrap, so it resembles sushi.

10. Salmon Flower Ikura Courtesy of Disney Parks Along with your Frushi, you'll probably want to order these adorable Salmon Flower Ikura. It may look like a potted plant from afar, but it's actually salmon rolled up to look like a flower, along with spinach and watermelon radish on top of chilled ramen.