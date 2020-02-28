For years, Disney California Adventure has been wowing its attendees with its Food & Wine Festival. Disney Parks recently announced the menu for this year, and boy, is it a doozy. Disney California Adventure's 2020 Food & Wine Festival menu will have you drooling, so get ready to gear up for a spring vacay to try some of the bites for yourself.

Foodies and Disney fans everywhere have probably heard of the Food & Wine Festival held at Disney's California Adventure (DCA). The first festival took place back in 2006 and continued through 2010, before taking a hiatus when the park underwent some construction back in 2011. Thankfully, the Food & Wine Festival returned in 2016 and has kept bellies full ever since.

From Friday, Feb. 28 through Tuesday, April 21, the 2020 Food & Wine Festival will showcase some of the best food options on the West Coast, with food marketplaces scattered throughout Disney California Adventure. There will also be special, limited-time offerings at DCA restaurants such as the Paradise Garden Grill, and some just outside the park at restaurants in Downtown Disney.

Guests at the DCA Food & Wine Festival can pick up a Festival Tasting Passport to see full menus throughout the park, event information, and all the special merch available. One of the best deals during the annual Food & Wine Festival is the Sip and Savor Pass, which you can purchase at several stores throughout DCA. You'll get a souvenir lanyard as well as a credential with eight pull-off tab coupons. Each is good for select bites and sips throughout festival locations.

Some highlights of the tasting items through DCA will have your jaw on the floor. For instance, the Nuts About Cheese Marketplace is serving Discalini White Cheddar Lager Soup served in a Mini Boudin Sourdough Bowl, Impossible Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese, and a boozy Honey Bourbon Lemonade.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

The Uncork California Marketplace is serving a colorful Road Trip Mimosa Trio, as well as other wines from Napa, Monterey County, and Oregon.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Meanwhile, the Golden Dreams Marketplace has a Brunch Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich with Mimosa-inspired Slaw and OJ Bubbles, plus some non-alcoholic sips that sound divine, like a Strawberry-Rose Lemonade and a Fig & Lavender Cold Brew.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

If you're 21 or older and want to try out a variety of boozy sips, the California Craft Brews Marketplace is the stop to make. The perfect dish to pair with your brew is the Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls. Beer options include a Triple B Cocktail with Beer, Bourbon, and Berries, two different beer flights, JuneShine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha, and the Golden Road Strawberry and Pomegranate Balboa Blonde Ale. If none of those sound like your jam, there is a much, much longer list.

One in a Melon Marketplace is a good stop for dessert if you want to try the Pabana Cream Puff with Mango, Passion Fruit, and Banana Mousse. Otherwise, the LA Style Marketplace has Monkey Bread with Caramel Whiskey Glaze and Candied Pecans. Finally, the Mickey-shaped Caramel-Peanut-Milk Chocolate Macaron — perhaps the most Instagram-worthy dessert — is available at the Off The Cob Marketplace.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

That's only a small fraction of the list of foodie eats and treats to try at the Disney California Adventure's 2020 Food & Wine Festival. View the full menu here and head to DCA soon to check it out for yourself.