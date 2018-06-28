The First Photos Of The 'It: Chapter 2' Adult Cast Are Here & I'm Hyped For This Movie

The Losers Club is looking very different these days! When Pennywise returns in the upcoming It sequel, he will be facing off against an adult version of the children that defeated him before, and now we are getting a look at the grown-up Losers. Newly-added star James McAvoy shared the first photos of the It: Chapter 2 adult cast together on the film's set, and the shots will get you so excited for the new movie.

As last year's It adaptation hinted at, next year's sequel to the horror classic will take place 27 years after the events of the original. While Pennywise will look the same after his hibernation (I guess demons don't have to worry about aging), the rest of the main cast will have grown from pubescent 13-year-olds into middle age. As in the second part of the original Stephen King novel, the now-adult Losers Club will return to Derry, Maine in order to battle the shapeshifting demon It when it rises again.

It: Chapter 2 has just begun its production, and James McAvoy marked the occasion by sharing a bunch of snapshots with the new main cast. McAvoy shared a photo of a bunch of Polaroids of the cast behind the scenes, featuring costars like Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader. Check out the cast photos below:

James McAvoy is portraying the adult version of the stuttering Losers Club leader Bill Denbrough in the new movie. Jessica Chastain will play the adult Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader is taking over the part of smart-mouth Richie Tozier, and Isaiah Mustafa will portray a grown up Mike Hanlon. Also featured in McAvoy's photos are stars of the first It movie: Jaeden Lieberher, who played the younger version of McAvoy's character Bill, and Jack Dylan Grazer, who played the hypochondriac Eddie. The younger stars of the first movie will appear in the sequel via flashbacks.

Not everyone is accounted for in James McAvoy's cast photos, though. Rounding out the adult Losers Club will be Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. Teach Grant has also joined the cast as the adult version of Henry Bowers, the sadistic bully who tormented the Losers Club in the first film. And of course, Bill Skarsgård is returning as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the favorite incarnation of the demon It.

Jessica Chastain also got in on the fun by sharing a photo of herself becoming her character of Beverly Marsh. Chastain posted a split pic of her face half as herself and half as the freckled, short-haired Beverly. She captioned the Instagram post "DAY 1," revealing that the actors have just begun filming the upcoming sequel.

Although the first part of Stephen King's novel It is the most iconic among fans, the second portion doubles down on the horror. In the book, the second half of It, which features the Losers Club as grown-ups, includes much more carnage and death than the more suspenseful, childhood-focused first half. Of course, it is not clear just how much of the novel director Andy Muschietti will translate into his film, but he did tease that when the Losers Club return to Derry as adults, It will be stronger than ever and specifically waiting for them.

Production on It: Chapter 2 may be underway, but unfortunately, we are still going to have to wait a pretty long time to see the movie in theaters. The movie is not slated to be released for over a year from now, although it already looks like it will be worth the wait. It: Chapter 2 is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6, 2019.