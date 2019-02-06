The First Photos From 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Are Here To Remind You Who's Still Alive

Come Valentine's Day there will be precisely two more months until the arrival of Game of Thrones Season 8. With less than 10 weeks left to promote the final six episodes, HBO just delivered no less than 14 new portraits of those still left standing in Westeros. These first photos from Game Of Thrones Season 8 may not tell fans much about what's the come, but don't worry, everyone will still get hyped anyway.

When Game of Thrones first premiered in 2011, the cast wasn't quite the sprawling continent-wide epic it became. There were the Starks in Winterfell, there were the Lannisters (and a Baratheon or two) in King's Landing. And across the Narrow Sea, there was a lone Targaryen survivor among a band of Dothraki.

Eight seasons later, the show has once again contracted back down to these core figures. There are still Starks in Winterfell, though not nearly as many as there once was. There are a couple of Lannisters, one of whom is still in King's Landing. Meanwhile, the number of our Targaryens have multiplied, doubled in fact, to two! But they're no longer across the Narrow Sea. As these new photos show, they are in Winterfell, along with everyone else.

HBO

Here's a rundown of all the portrait photos released this week.

The Targaryens

HBO

For his final season, Jon Snow — aka Aegon Targaryen —doesn't look much like a Dragon Lord. The Stark genes were strong, which kept him safe for all those years. The Stark genes are still strong today. If Jon resembles anyone, it's his father (uncle), Ned.

HBO

I love it when Daenerys gets a new outfit! This is a play on her Westeros look, but the trim on the bodice has red fur added in, pushing her more into the Targaryen red-and-black motif.

The Starks

HBO

The Lady of Winterfell will clean up your messes now.

None of the Starks have altered their appearances one bit from Season 7 to 8. They know who they are, and they're not apologizing to anyone.

HBO

I know he's the Three-Eyed Raven now, but Bran will always be a Stark to me.

HBO

The Lannisters

HBO

Winter is here, it's cold, so Cersei also needs a new dress and warm overlay. But the gold chains hanging across the jacket give a small hint of the former Lannister gold and red motif she abandoned the last two seasons.

Jaime, on the other hand, is wearing armor that would have given his father a heart attack. There's not a hint of his former house represented here.

HBO

There's no Lannister in Tyrion's outfit either. In fact, he's sporting blue, which is Dany's old color scheme.

HBO

The Secondaries

There are always supporting characters to every Westeros household, and these photos contain a sampling.

HBO

Cold weather clothing really suits Varys.

HBO

It's such a reversal to see Brienne dressed richly, while Jaime is dressed like a footsoldier.

HBO

Davos Seaworth will be loyal to Jon until the end, as will Samwell Tarly.

HBO

A few characters are missing, including Jorah Mormont, The Hound, and Theon Greyjoy. But this group of 12 portraits boils down the heart of the cast for the final season. The only questions fans have is how long before we must say goodbye to them.

Game of Thrones Season 8 returns on April 14, 2019.